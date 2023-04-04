Police chief dispels Lehrkamp rumors

Apr. 4—The Glynn County interim police chief says Trent Lehrkamp was not defecated on or fed battery acid during the incidents police are investigating that led to nearly two weeks of hospitalization for the 19-year-old St. Simons Island man.

Lehrkamp was released from the Brunswick hospital over the weekend, according to an update on a GoFundMe fundraiser for him.

Interim Police Chief O'Neal Jackson III released a statement Monday saying the images that have circulated widely on social media and brought national media attention to the case are disturbing, but that misinformation can be dangerous.

"There is no question the video and pictures linked to the Lehrkamp investigation are very disturbing," Jackson said in the statement. "I can assure you that we are making every effort to conclude this matter consistent with our obligation to protect the rights of the victim and ensure that any investigation is as thorough and complete as possible."

The Glynn County Police Department announced its investigation on March 26 into what occurred on March 21 and that led up to a photo and video being posted on social media. Those images caused a swell of calls for police to arrest the minors they believed to be involved.

Lehrkamp was left at the emergency room of Southeast Georgia Health System by three minors on March 21 barely breathing, covered in spray paint, his clothes soaked in urine, and with a blood alcohol level of .464, a county police report said.

A photo, which police say was made March 21, shows what appears to be an unconscious Lehrkamp taped to a chair, covered in spray paint and other items and substances with four boys posing behind him.

A video shows Lehrkamp slumped over in a chair while a teenager sprays him with a water hose and other teenagers stand nearby. Police say the video was made March 17.

In the weeks following the posts, social media commenters made claims about certain actions done by the minors in the photo and the video. Jackson said in his statement that some of those actions never happened.

"For instance, there is no evidence that anyone defecated on the victim during any of the events we are investigating," Jackson said. "There is no evidence Mr. Lehrkamp ingested any battery acid during the reported incident. Further, based upon the information we have gathered to date, none of the children or relatives involved in the incidents being investigated are related to anyone who works for the Glynn County Police Department."

The release also restated that Lehrkamp is not autistic, which Jackson said in a press conference last week.

"Misinformation also delays and hampers the investigation as it needlessly requires the diversion of resources," Jackson said. "Just as we have asked the public to help by providing information, you can also help by refusing to pass on information without verifying the facts."

Jackson asked again for patience as the investigation continues and said officers are "vigorously" looking into all information relevant to the case.

"It is equally important we all work together to help dispel the misinformation being disseminated, much of which could perceivably threaten the lives and reputations of many innocent people," Jackson said.

The release came a day after Lehrkamp was reported to be alive and well in an update attributed to him on his GoFundMe page. The update said he is out of the hospital and continuing his recovery out of state.

"He wants you all to know he's alive and well but has a long road to go towards being fully recovered from the trauma," the update said. "He is hopeful that through the support he's going to receive over the next few months, that he may be back to normalcy. And he states, 'Justice will be served.'"

A similar audio message was sent by Lehrkamp and reported by a Savannah news source on Sunday.

The update goes on to say that Lehrkamp will be receiving "the absolute best care possible — mentally, physically, medically, and emotionally."

The fundraiser has raised more than $120,000 after it was created on March 26 following social media posts that included images of Lehrkamp that have vaulted the story into the national spotlight.

Police say they have gathered electronic evidence from cellphones and have identified the minors involved. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is helping to analyze the evidence.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made in the case, 13 days after the March 21 incident.

That has prompted some people in the community to believe the department has been trying to hide the investigation from the public because they said the minors who are being investigated are from prominent local families. They have called the incident "torture" and "abuse," among other things.