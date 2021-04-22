Police chief explains how deployment of Taser, gun differ

Apr. 22—The Tahlequah Police Department leader called the recent shooting death of a 20-year-old Minnesota man a tragedy, and says this wasn't the first time an officer has mistaken a firearm for a Taser.

On April 11, Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop after Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter fired her handgun instead of her Taser.

Police officials called the shooting "accidental," as Potter could be heard yelling, "Taser! Taser! Taser!" before shooting Wright with her firearm.

Wright had been pulled over by officers because of expired tags on the vehicle he was driving. Officers were informed Wright had a warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of carrying a firearm without a permit and running from police.

TPD Chief Nate King, who watched the body camera footage, said the shooting is a tragedy that will happen again — unfortunately.

"Unlike many job fields or professions, it is impossible per se to replicate a use-of-force, a use-of-deadly-force, or that type of situation," said King. "It's near impossible to replicate it in training for law enforcement."

The less-lethal weapon was introduced as an option to help police to take control of fleeing, belligerent, or potentially dangerous suspects who otherwise could have been subjected to firearms. Officers who carry Tasers are required to go through an eight-hour training course and a practicum before they can use the weapon on the job.

When a Taser is deployed, two small prongs are discharged and puncture the skin of the intended target. The prongs, which are connected to insulated copper wire, deliver an electric current of 50,000 volts.

It's designed to disable the body's electrical system and subdue a suspect. However, some people aren't affected by 50,000 volts going through their bodies.

"I think a lot of what we've seen with the gunshot victims, where officers thought they were using a Taser, were all from veteran officers," said King. "We've had Tasers for six years here in Tahlequah. So we've had some officers working more than 25 years of their careers, without a Taser on their hip."

Potter, a 26-year veteran with the Brooklyn Center PD, resigned a day after her body camera footage was released.

There are guidelines officers must follow when they choose to carry the weapon. A Taser must always be toted on the opposite side of the body from the firearm. It must be distinctly marked differently from the duty weapon and other devices.

"The Taser is going to be on the off-hand side. The majority of our officers carry what's called a 'cross-draw holster,'" said King. "So their Taser will be on their weak-hand side, but it's still drawn with their dominant hand. They go across the body, draw the Taser, and still shoot it with their strong hand."

Before the Taser is deployed, verbal warning must be given to provide the suspect reasonable opportunity to voluntarily comply. The conduct of the subject being confronted, and the seriousness of the offense or the reason for contact, are critical. If subjects demonstrate an intention to be violent to others or themselves, officers are permitted to use the Taser.

If an officer deploys a Taser, he must fill out an aggression/resistance response report. The documentation will include the length of time restrained; how the suspect was transported and to what facility; physiological behaviors; and known or suspected drug use. The report also includes an explanation of the circumstances for deployment. Accidental deploying of the weapon must also be documented.

"It makes my heart hurt, and it makes my stomach hurt because of that, and all we can do is train the best we can and hope that in that situation, officers perform like we've trained," King said.

Officers must have four hours of recertification training of the Tasers and their firearms every year.

King said the loss of life is not worth a warrant or a simple arrest, and the reason for the arrest can be sorted out afterward.

"Comply, even if the officer is wrong on the side of the road. In Tahlequah, if the officer is wrong on the side of the road, I will fix it the next day," said King. "I will fix it whether it's a Saturday or Sunday, but I just urge people to follow those commands when they're with officers."

Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center PD and was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Wednesday, April 14.