Police Chief Fry retires in May

Feb. 21—Moscow Police Chief James Fry announced Tuesday that he plans to retire from the Moscow Police Department in May.

"It has been my honor to serve and protect the citizens of Moscow and to contribute to the law enforcement profession throughout my career," Fry said in a statement.

The city will begin the process of selecting Fry's replacement during the next few weeks.

Fry, who is in his mid-50s, began his career as a reserve officer with the Moscow Police Department in 1993 and was hired as a patrol officer in June 1995.

Since then he has held the ranks of patrol corporal, patrol and detective sergeant, services and detectives' unit lieutenant, campus division campus and eight years a chief.

Fry is a graduate of the University of Idaho, holding both a bachelor's and master's degrees in criminal justice, and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Fry has also served on the Idaho Police Chief's accreditation team, as a guest lecturer for the UI's Justice Studies program, and on numerous community nonprofit boards and organizations.

"Chief Fry has served our community for nearly 29 years and throughout it all he has served as a shining example of professional community policing that is reflected throughout all aspects of the Moscow Police Department," Mayor Art Bettge said in a statement.

Fry led the department during its high-profile investigation of the Nov. 13, 2022, murders of UI students Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. As of Tuesday, no trial date has been set for the suspect in that case, Bryan Kohberger.