Police chief going to prison after lying to Missouri mom and taking her kids, feds say

Years after authorities say a Missouri police chief lied to a mom about a court order and took her children away, the 55-year-old man is headed to prison.

Marc F. Tragesser, the former Marble Hill chief of police, was sentenced to nine months in federal prison after he was accused of using excessive force while detaining the mother during a 2018 custody dispute, according to a June 8 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Tragesser pleaded guilty to a civil rights charge — deprivation of rights under color of law — in January, McClatchy News reported at the time.

Authorities say the then police chief had gone to the home where the mother was living on Nov. 25, 2018 and lied about a court order supposedly allowing the children’s grandmother to take custody. The grandmother’s son shared children with the woman identified as K.N.C., according to court records.

“When the woman asked to see a copy of the court order, Tragesser shoved her against the wall, knocking off her eyeglasses, and then handcuffed her,” according to the news release. Court records show her boyfriend was also arrested on a “kidnapping” charge.

The chief detained K.N.C. in his patrol vehicle, records state, and he demanded she give up custody of her kids to someone “who had no legal right to custody.”

She was detained for 90 minutes in the patrol car and only released when she agreed to give her kids to their grandma, officials said. That was the last time the mom saw her kids until March 2019.

Defense attorney Charles Banks did not immediately respond to a request for a statement regarding the sentencing, but after Tragesser pleaded guilty earlier this year, he said “Tragesser made a terrible error in judgment while attempting to enforce a child custody agreement.”

“He now recognizes he tried to do the right thing in the worst possible way. And — it turns out — he was so wrong about the scope of his authority that his conduct veered into criminal liability,” Banks said in the January statement. “He is sincerely contrite, and after being held accountable by the Court, he looks forward to putting this case behind him so he can return to civilian life with his family. Marc no longer works in law enforcement.”

Marble Hill is about 115 miles south of St. Louis.

