The Montgomery police chief announced the suspect in the Gatsby Lane killing and also spoke about the five other murders in 2023.

Officers have charged Jamorian Bell, 18, of Montgomery, with capital murder in the death of Stephanie Stone, 64. They arrested Bell on Jan. 21. He is in jail with no bond. Police have not established a motive for the shooting, Chief Darryl Albert said.

“I think one homicide is too many," Albert said.

In January 2022, there were eight murders, Albert said. There were 62 homicides in 2022 and 77 in 2021. Of the six homicides this January, police have made arrests in three of the cases.

“We will do everything in our power to solve these crimes," Albert said.

Albert has seen an uptick in crimes committed by teenagers, specifically those aged 14 to 18.

“There’s things for our youth to do," Albert said. "Being on the streets, committing crimes is not one of them."

Albert urged the community to come forward with information about crimes. He also encouraged people to get to know their neighbors.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police chief identifies teen suspect in Gatsby Lane homicide