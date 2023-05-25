Police chief IDs man with sword, officers that shot, injured him in Dayton

Dayton Police have identified the man shot by officers after wielding a sword Wednesday evening, as well as the officers that fired the shots.

In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal identified 34-year-old David Showalter as the man police said charged at officers on Suman Avenue Wednesday.

>> PHOTOS: 1 in critical condition after being shot by officers in Dayton

Dayton officers were called out to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue after getting reports of a naked man with a sword around 5 p.m.

“He is coming in and out of his house. He’s naked, he has a sword, he’s laying on the front yard,” the 911 caller told dispatchers.

Police showed body camera video of officers arriving on the scene just before 5:10 p.m. The video showed a naked Showalter running down the sidewalk toward a Dayton officer with a sword in his hands.

“Drop the sword! Drop it!” one officer is heard yelling in the video.

Afzal said that the two responding officers fired multiple shots at Showalter, hitting him in his lower extremities after he raised his weapon in an “aggressive manner.”

After firing shots, the officers started providing life-saving measures and placed tourniquets on both of Showalter’s legs.

>>’Unclothed’ man shot by Dayton officers after charging with sword; injuries non-life-threatening

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and is said to be in serious condition. Dayton police previously shared on social media that his injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Afzal identified the two officers that shot Showalter as Officers John Griffin and Joshua Blankley. They’ve both been placed on administrative leave.

The chief noted that Showalter had a criminal history including failure to comply, assault, and resisting arrest.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting. An internal investigation will be conducted by Dayton Police’s Professional Standards Bureau.