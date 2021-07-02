Police chief loses job after leaving KKK note for Black officer, Ohio mayor says

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

An Ohio police chief has lost his job after leaving a racist note for a Black officer, media outlets reported.

Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring said Police Chief Anthony Campo put a note with the words “Ku Klux Klan” on the officer’s desk on Friday, Cleveland.com reported.

The news outlet obtained surveillance video of the chief draping a hooded, yellow raincoat over the desk and putting a piece of paper on top.

Soon after, the officer walked into the room and saw the note, the video shows.

Bring told WKYC he put the police chief on administrative leave after learning about the note and fired Campo after watching the video.

In a phone interview, Campo said he wasn’t fired but rather retired, WKYC reported. He said he respected the Black officer and described the incident as “overblown” and part of a joke, the news outlet reported.

Bring said the police chief intended to retire this month, WOIO reported.

Campo was at the department for 33 years and served as police chief the previous eight, Cleveland.com reported. The Black officer was hired nine months ago, according to the news outlet.

Bring told Cleveland.com he met with the officer to apologize and they cried for 10 minutes before they could speak.

“My view of it is that it was an extremely poor decision of somebody who thought this was a complete joke and didn’t have the understanding of the magnitude of what he has done,” Bring told WOIO.

Sheffield Lake is a city of 9,000 located 25 miles west of Cleveland.

Texan bragged he’s an ‘infamous illegal excavator,’ feds say. Now he’s going to prison

Girl plays dead then FaceTimes grandma after parents, sister killed, Texas family says

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rocket Mortgage Classic: Newly-minted pro Davis Thompson authors 63, aims to be latest college standout to make his mark

    David Thompson took advantage of a sponsor exemption, making birdie on half his holes to shoot a bogey-free 9-under 63 at Detroit Golf Club.

  • Explainer: The regulatory and legal headwinds facing Robinhood

    Robinhood Markets Inc, the online brokerage at the center of this year's retail trading frenzy, disclosed on Thursday previously unreported regulatory risks in its long-awaited initial public offering filing. Amid an increasingly hostile climate in Democrat-led Washington, Robinhood's growing regulatory attention could be a turn off for some potential investors. Aside from fines, Robinhood noted that government probes could result in business restrictions, increased compliance controls, changes to products and services and brand damage.

  • L.A. Courts End Remote Audio Program After Britney Spears Recording Surfaces | THR News

    Audio of the artist's emotional statements — in a hearing that didn't allow recording — was posted online.

  • Trumpworld App Is Bankrolled by Fugitive Chinese Billionaire

    DON EMMERT/AFP/GettyA new social media network led by Donald Trump adviser Jason Miller is backed by a fugitive Chinese billionaire who once invited Steve Bannon to live on his yacht.On Thursday, Miller announced the launch of “Gettr,” a new social media app aimed at conservatives that promises to be “cancel-free.” Trump fans wary of social media censorship on more prominent platforms like Twitter and Facebook started to sign up for the platform after Politico reported on the existence of the ne

  • Delta variant sparks concerns, future mutations remain a threat

    The Delta variant is an increasing source of concern for health experts as vaccinations wane and the holiday weekend approaches in the U.S. Those at the highest risk are unvaccinated individuals and people living in pockets of states with low vaccination rates.

  • Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Were Photographed Getting Dinner Together in L.A.

    Their outing comes amid news The Weeknd is co-writing and starring in an HBO Max series.

  • After making its splash, GB News' audience sinks

    As John Whittingdale fielded questions over the future of Channel 4, he took the chance to defend the broadcaster's latest challenger. GB News has endured a choppy two weeks punctuated by technical problems, viewer complaints, advertising boycotts and a stand-off with rivals over access to footage. Yet according to the media minister, there was no indication that the opinionated channel would find itself on a collision course over impartiality with the Government or the media regulator Ofcom. "I

  • 100 years on, how the Communist Party dominates China

    China's ruling Communist Party turned 100 this year.It's one of the largest political parties in the world, second only to India's Bharatiya Janata Party – and has an iron grip on every major institution in China.Here’s how the Communist Party of China – or CCP – came to dominate the country.THE ORIGINSThe CCP was founded in 1921 during a turbulent period.A decade earlier, the country had cast off 2,000 years of dynastic rule.Its founders took inspiration from Marxism, after seeing how other political models had failed in China.Mao Zedong was the CCP representative for Hunan province. He rose to become the commander of the Red Army and then in 1949 - the founding leader of the People's Republic of China.WHO MAKES UP THE PARTY?The CCP's ranks have risen roughly in line with China's population, totaling 6.7% of the Chinese population.Party members are required to be secular atheists, renouncing religions including Buddhism and Taoism, which have been present in Chinese society for centuries.Chinese youth are exposed to party political life as young as seven when they enter primary school.Students with good grades and behavior are chosen by teachers to join the Young Pioneers, who don red neckerchiefs and are given leadership roles to manage other students.The same process repeats in high school with the ‘Youth League’.Application to join the party proper is a laborious process that typically begins in university and lasts two to three years.Party membership confers prestige in official circles and undertakings.Membership is helpful for career advancement in government and China's sprawling public sector, where jobs are considered more secure.But party members are also subject to disciplinary rules that were tightened under Xi.Since 2012 when Xi came to power, more than 1.4 million officials have been punished for corruption or lavish spending.IDEOLOGYThe party was founded for peasants and workers.But, despite its name, the CCP has stopped actively working towards Marx's utopian concept of communism -that includes common ownership and abolition of social classes and state.In 1978, "reform and opening up" measures laid the groundwork for an expanding market economy,leading to a re-interpretation of the party's ideology to "socialism with Chinese characteristics".However, the CCP retains a Leninist model of authoritarianism and firmly guards its one-party rule.HOW POWERFUL IS THE PARTY IN CHINA?The party is everywhere.It’s the most powerful and consequential body in China – and controls the National People's Congress, the country's rubber-stamp parliament, and can dictate the laws it wants to pass or amend.Courts and law enforcement agencies report to the party.The heads of state media outlets such as Xinhua news agency are senior officials in the party's Propaganda Department.And the military is directly under the command of Xi.

  • Man jailed twice in minutes after offering counterfeit cash for bail, Maine cops say

    He had two counterfeit $100 bills, deputies say.

  • Deadly shootout after motorcycle club members go to punish imposter, Indiana cops say

    The bikers went to beat and rob the man for posing as a member of their clubs - but things didn’t go as planned.

  • Death hearing begins for Nebraska woman convicted of murder

    A three-judge panel began hearing evidence Wednesday to decide whether a woman should become the first female sentenced to death in Nebraska for her role in the killing and dismemberment of a woman she met through a dating app. Bailey Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for the slaying of Sydney Loofe. Boswell's boyfriend during the murder, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death last month for fatally strangling Loofe and dismembering her body.

  • Trip to the Dominican Republic turns into a vacation from hell: ‘We’ve lost everything’

    It was supposed to be an eight-day getaway, a chance for three South Florida brothers to reconnect with family living in the Dominican Republic amid coronavirus lockdowns and quarantine.

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • Ammon Bundy avoided convictions in Oregon, Nevada. His winning streak ended in Idaho

    The Republican gubernatorial candidate now has an acquittal, a mistrial and a conviction in three court cases.

  • A Former Cop Charged In The Capitol Attack Has Amassed An Arsenal Of Weapons Since Jan. 6

    Thomas Robertson, who was released from custody on the condition that he not possess firearms, had an M4 rifle, ammunition, and a partial pipe bomb when authorities searched his home. And he had just ordered 34 more guns online.View Entire Post ›

  • Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday ordered the release of a woman who has spent 3 1/2 years in a state mental health facility after being convicted of stabbing her classmate to please the Slender Man character. Anissa Weier, 19, was sentenced to 25 years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in December 2017. Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren gave state officials 60 days to draw up a conditional release plan and sent Weier back to the mental hospital pending another hearing on Sept. 10.

  • Kentucky man who was convicted in homicide but pardoned must stay in jail, judge rules

    A prosecutor had argued it would be dangerous to release Patrick Baker.

  • Video: Man tackles, gropes woman on Brooklyn street

    Surveillance video captured the man running up to the woman, tackling her to the ground, and forcibly touching her underneath her clothes before running off.

  • He killed his Kennedale family to run off with another woman. Tonight, he was executed.

    John Hummel received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the December 2009 killings.

  • Two Asian American Women Robbed at 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel

    Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.