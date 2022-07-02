Police chief: 'Not going to arrest way out of this'

Jul. 2—HENDERSON — A multitude of rocks were turned Thursday evening through the course of a two-hour Stop Gun Violence Community Forum inside the old Eaton-Johnson school gym. Citizens along with city and Vance County leaders engaged in dialogue about not only guns, but the root causes of violent crime in the community and how to combat it, parenting and why many of them are proud to call Henderson home, among other topics that were explored.

The forum had already been scheduled, but followed a pair of recent Henderson City Council meetings that sought to address gun violence. The latter, on Tuesday, concluded with the council approving a resolution to declare gun violence a public health issue.

"We're not going to arrest our way out of this," said Henderson Police Chief Marcus Barrow in response to a question about the resolution.

"We've been arresting people for a long time. We've arrested a lot of people, unfortunately. It's not solving the issue."

Barrow was one of five forum panelists along with the Rev. Clarence Dale, Laquitia Cozart, Alicia Campbell and Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame.

City and county representatives including Mayor Eddie Ellington, City Manager Terrell Blackmon and County Manager Jordan McMillen were in attendance.

One of the first questions came from Angela Venable, who asked, "How are they getting guns?"

Brame answered, describing how people with clean records are buying guns legally and selling them.

"Come to my office any day of the week," Brame said. "We have these young, African-American women who come to my office every day of the week and get five, six, seven gun permits at one time. I've been in law enforcement going on 38 years and I don't own five guns. Why in the world would any young woman want to buy five or six guns at one time? They are purchasing these guns for people who are convicted felons, people who are underage."

Story continues

Brame said that matter was out of the hands of law enforcement and subject to law, which prompted Campbell, who lost her son to gun violence, to urge the audience to "demand action."

"You need to research your politicians," Campbell said, "and vote them out if they don't want to do nothing about this gun violence."

Jim Gunderson, detailing his former role as a prison psychologist and mental health counselor, spoke for several minutes about how gun violence was a "cultural issue" across the U.S., and how guns alone weren't the problem.

"There is no silver bullet to address these issues of crime, poverty, drug and alcohol abuse, and violent crime," Gunderson said in his conclusion. "This is because there's no single cause for these issues. These problems are the result of a number of other factors thus the solution requires a multi-faceted approach. This is a Herculean task."

Campbell then again brought up the issue of voting, reminding citizens that judges and defense attorneys should also be on lists of who to vote out "if they're not doing their jobs."

Barrow described the backlog of cases defense attorneys have on their hands and Brame reported that there are 46 people charged with murder that are currently detained in the Vance County Jail.

Edythe Thompson of Henderson's Rebuild Communities Cultural Center recognized the underlying issues that were being addressed in the forum — the system, mental health, education, parenting — but wondered why children's self-esteem wasn't being spoken about.

"We don't talk about how are children are being programmed to think about themselves," Thompson said. "You cannot legislate self-esteem. You cannot pray self-esteem. Young people have to feel good about themselves. If you can see it, you can be it."

Thompson's comments provided a perfect segue for Sarah Baskerville, who noted that Ellington, Henderson-Vance Recreation and Parks Director Kendrick Vann and Henderson Fire Department Chief Steve Cordell each are former students of hers. She asked each of them to tell the crowd why they elected to choose the paths in life they did.

Ellington called for unity in his response, remembering his days as an Eaton-Johnson student and citing his friends on "all sides of the aisles."

"Separate, we're no good," the mayor said, "but together, we do great things."

Brame took a harder line when he spoke about parenting, which went over well with much of the crowd. He said his parents raised him to go to school every weekday, church every Sunday and to work hard at a job.

"Children don't have that instilled in them today," Brame said.

Raven Burns delivered one of the more impassioned speeches and in essence, defended local citizens. One of her concerns centered on communication between government and law enforcement and citizens. Some of the people who needed to hear the messages expressed Thursday the most, Burns said, might not have been present because they were on the way home from work to cook dinner, for example. They can't always attend afternoon meetings or evening forums, she said.

Misinformation on social media and local job creation and wages were also among topics discussed, the former by Blackmon as he offered the final remarks.

Blackmon cautioned that being accusatory or pointing fingers wasn't a good solution for the gun violence problem and tried to extend some optimism by stating that the $1.5 million Henderson received from the American Rescue Plan Act is going towards redevelopment and to leverage other public and private funds. He said positive changes were coming.

What changes the City Council's public health issue declaration fosters is expected to become clearer as cooperation on gun violence between citizens, leaders and local stakeholders increases.

"We're not hiding from it," Barrow said. "We're going to take a proactive approach and try to tackle this thing head on."