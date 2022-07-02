Police chief: 'Not going to arrest way out of this'

Kellen Holtzman, Henderson (N.C.) Daily Dispatch
·5 min read

Jul. 2—HENDERSON — A multitude of rocks were turned Thursday evening through the course of a two-hour Stop Gun Violence Community Forum inside the old Eaton-Johnson school gym. Citizens along with city and Vance County leaders engaged in dialogue about not only guns, but the root causes of violent crime in the community and how to combat it, parenting and why many of them are proud to call Henderson home, among other topics that were explored.

The forum had already been scheduled, but followed a pair of recent Henderson City Council meetings that sought to address gun violence. The latter, on Tuesday, concluded with the council approving a resolution to declare gun violence a public health issue.

"We're not going to arrest our way out of this," said Henderson Police Chief Marcus Barrow in response to a question about the resolution.

"We've been arresting people for a long time. We've arrested a lot of people, unfortunately. It's not solving the issue."

Barrow was one of five forum panelists along with the Rev. Clarence Dale, Laquitia Cozart, Alicia Campbell and Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame.

City and county representatives including Mayor Eddie Ellington, City Manager Terrell Blackmon and County Manager Jordan McMillen were in attendance.

One of the first questions came from Angela Venable, who asked, "How are they getting guns?"

Brame answered, describing how people with clean records are buying guns legally and selling them.

"Come to my office any day of the week," Brame said. "We have these young, African-American women who come to my office every day of the week and get five, six, seven gun permits at one time. I've been in law enforcement going on 38 years and I don't own five guns. Why in the world would any young woman want to buy five or six guns at one time? They are purchasing these guns for people who are convicted felons, people who are underage."

Brame said that matter was out of the hands of law enforcement and subject to law, which prompted Campbell, who lost her son to gun violence, to urge the audience to "demand action."

"You need to research your politicians," Campbell said, "and vote them out if they don't want to do nothing about this gun violence."

Jim Gunderson, detailing his former role as a prison psychologist and mental health counselor, spoke for several minutes about how gun violence was a "cultural issue" across the U.S., and how guns alone weren't the problem.

"There is no silver bullet to address these issues of crime, poverty, drug and alcohol abuse, and violent crime," Gunderson said in his conclusion. "This is because there's no single cause for these issues. These problems are the result of a number of other factors thus the solution requires a multi-faceted approach. This is a Herculean task."

Campbell then again brought up the issue of voting, reminding citizens that judges and defense attorneys should also be on lists of who to vote out "if they're not doing their jobs."

Barrow described the backlog of cases defense attorneys have on their hands and Brame reported that there are 46 people charged with murder that are currently detained in the Vance County Jail.

Edythe Thompson of Henderson's Rebuild Communities Cultural Center recognized the underlying issues that were being addressed in the forum — the system, mental health, education, parenting — but wondered why children's self-esteem wasn't being spoken about.

"We don't talk about how are children are being programmed to think about themselves," Thompson said. "You cannot legislate self-esteem. You cannot pray self-esteem. Young people have to feel good about themselves. If you can see it, you can be it."

Thompson's comments provided a perfect segue for Sarah Baskerville, who noted that Ellington, Henderson-Vance Recreation and Parks Director Kendrick Vann and Henderson Fire Department Chief Steve Cordell each are former students of hers. She asked each of them to tell the crowd why they elected to choose the paths in life they did.

Ellington called for unity in his response, remembering his days as an Eaton-Johnson student and citing his friends on "all sides of the aisles."

"Separate, we're no good," the mayor said, "but together, we do great things."

Brame took a harder line when he spoke about parenting, which went over well with much of the crowd. He said his parents raised him to go to school every weekday, church every Sunday and to work hard at a job.

"Children don't have that instilled in them today," Brame said.

Raven Burns delivered one of the more impassioned speeches and in essence, defended local citizens. One of her concerns centered on communication between government and law enforcement and citizens. Some of the people who needed to hear the messages expressed Thursday the most, Burns said, might not have been present because they were on the way home from work to cook dinner, for example. They can't always attend afternoon meetings or evening forums, she said.

Misinformation on social media and local job creation and wages were also among topics discussed, the former by Blackmon as he offered the final remarks.

Blackmon cautioned that being accusatory or pointing fingers wasn't a good solution for the gun violence problem and tried to extend some optimism by stating that the $1.5 million Henderson received from the American Rescue Plan Act is going towards redevelopment and to leverage other public and private funds. He said positive changes were coming.

What changes the City Council's public health issue declaration fosters is expected to become clearer as cooperation on gun violence between citizens, leaders and local stakeholders increases.

"We're not hiding from it," Barrow said. "We're going to take a proactive approach and try to tackle this thing head on."

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: We need laws that prevent gun violence, not enable it

    Gun violence is a public health crisis, but one that can be prevented.

  • Wauwatosa graduation party ends with a robbery at gunpoint and a car being stolen

    Officers responded within minutes but only after the suspects were able to flee the scene with a wallet, a cellphone and a black Volkswagen.

  • Turkey readying combat drones for delivery to Ukraine

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 1 JULY 2022, 16:23 Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey, has reported that the preparation of three free Bayraktar Tb2, which will be sent to Ukraine as part of the "People's Bayraktar" initiative, is being completed.

  • Ex-Alibaba employee says ex-boss should be charged with rape

    A former employee of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has accused her then-manager of trying to rape her on a business trip last year as she pushes police to review charges in a case that has cast a rare spotlight on workplace harassment in the country. The employee, a woman identified only by her last name Zhou, alleged in a lengthy account posted online this week that there were inconsistencies in a police statement about the case that she says led to online victim blaming against her. The former Alibaba employee accused her former manager of attempting to rape her while she was drunk and at times unconscious.

  • U.S. Supreme Court throws out rulings upholding gun restrictions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices sent these cases back to lower courts to reconsider in light of their June 23 ruling that declared for the first time a constitutional right to carry a handgun in public for self defense. The ruling also clarified how courts must now assess whether regulations are valid under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment, requiring them to be comparable with restrictions traditionally adopted throughout U.S. history.

  • Russian missiles kill 20 in strikes on Odesa apartments, recreation center, Ukraine says

    Russian missiles struck an apartment building near the Ukrainian city of Odesa early on Friday, leaving at least 20 people — including a child — dead, officials said.

  • Mom accused of flashing inmates as her kids played now faces prison time, PA judge says

    When the police arrived on the scene, the woman was lying on top of her car, and the prison inmates were shouting, officials said.

  • Secret Service Have Been Gossiping About Trump’s SUV Outburst for a Year: CNN

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIDays after the Secret Service pushed back on the stunning testimony that former President Donald Trump violently freaked out during a Jan. 6 presidential SUV ride, CNN reported on Friday that accounts of Trump lunging at his Secret Service agents have spread around the agency for the past year.According to two Secret Service sources, stories similar to ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s account—which she testified under oath was told to her by former Trump staffer and current S

  • 'Angry Patriot Hippie' collapses after jury finds her guilty of threatening to kill FBI agents

    Suzanne Kaye, who lives in Century Village near Boca Raton, posted her threats on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Her illness delayed her sentencing.

  • North Carolina Woman Who Claimed Husband Died By Suicide Now Charged With His Murder

    A woman in North Carolina who claimed her husband died by suicide is now being charged with his murder. Heather Hicks Auman, 37, was arrested Wednesday for the murder of her husband, Mishael James “MJ” Auman, 37, according to a statement from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the couple’s Seagrove home on Saturday after receiving 911 calls reporting “an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.” Responders found Mishael Auman clinging to life at the Ridge Road address, acco

  • ‘They encountered pure hell.’ Sheriff says man who killed KY cops opened fire without warning

    “If that’s not a war zone, I don’t know what is,” the Floyd County attorney said of the scene where a man allegedly killed two cops and injured several others during a shootout.

  • Man, woman arrested after 230+ fake drive-out tags found at Frayser home, MPD says

    A man and woman were arrested for creating over 230 fake drive-out tags for a profit.

  • New questions after Cassidy Hutchinson's Jan. 6 committee testimony

    White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's dramatic testimony this week has provided not only a new account of the actions of then-President Donald Trump and chief of staff Mark Meadows before and on Jan. 6, 2021, but it's also raised questions about where the House select committee's investigation will go next, including concerning Trump's potential legal liability. In a nearly two-hour hearing Tuesday, Hutchinson painted a picture of Trump, who, after speaking at his "Save America" rally on the Ellipse, insisted on being taken to the Capitol as Congress met to certify electoral votes, demanding to join his supporters, she said, despite having been told some were armed with weapons.

  • Mark Meadows’ associate threatened ex-White House aide before her testimony

    It was the second warning Cassidy Hutchinson had received before her deposition, cautioning her against cooperating with the panel

  • Udaipur: Rajasthan on edge after Prophet Muhammad row beheading

    Two Muslim men in Rajasthan killed a Hindu tailor who backed controversial remarks about the Prophet Muhammad.

  • January 6 committee's Kinzinger: Secret Service agent who may dispute Hutchinson claim 'likes to lie'

    Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, said a Secret Service agent who may testify against Cassidy Hutchinson's retelling of events "likes to lie."

  • Cops Arrest Baby’s Dad in Killing of NYC Mom Pushing Stroller

    via YouTube/CBS NewsPolice have arrested a man for the killing of a young mom who was shot in the head while walking her 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City this week.A senior law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Daily Beast, identifying the suspect as the baby’s father. Police have not officially released the name of the man, who was apprehended by United States Marshals and the New York Police Department Fugitive Task Force.The arrest comes two days after the brutal

  • Louisiana woman to meet with police chief about citation for shorts, crop top in viral TikTok

    Casey LaCaze-Lachney and her attorney are set to meet with the Winnfield, Louisiana, police chief next week about the indecent exposure citation.

  • Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica

    A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home has been arrested in Costa Rica, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was arrested Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the Marshals Service said in a statement. “The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run,” said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau.

  • Pastor and family stole $8M from taxpayers in Covid scam, feds say. Why haven’t they been charged?

    The curious case of the Edwards family involves a dementia-stricken accountant and a police traffic stop that turned up garbage bags full of shredded documents.