Police chief: Overall crime is down in Orlando; theft, burglary up
Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said that overall crime is down in the city, but there has been an increase in some crimes related to theft and burglary.
Channel 9 anchor Daralene Jones sat down with the chief earlier this month to take about how the department is working to address the problem and the challenges officers face.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
You can watch their conversation in the video above.
Read: Here’s what happened moments before, after 2 officers were shot in downtown Orlando
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.