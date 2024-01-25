Police Chief placed on paid leave

TechCrunch

A year to the day after it was proposed, the National AI Research Resource (NAIRR) is coming online — at least in pilot form — as a coalition of U.S. agencies and private partners start to apply billions in federal funding toward public-access tools for aspiring AI scientists and engineers. The National Science Foundation, Department of Energy, NASA, NOAA, DARPA and others are all partners in the effort, both providing resources (like datasets and consultation) and working with applicants in their areas of expertise.