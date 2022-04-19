Police chief: Princeton shooting victim charged officers with aluminum bat

Apr. 19—PRINCETON — A man who charged at Princeton Police Department officers with an aluminum baseball bat after he was reported to 911 for trespassing on property while riding an ATV was shot and killed by officers during an altercation.

The incident occurred Saturday around 9 p.m. on North Fifth Street, First Sgt. C.K. McKenzie, with the West Virginia State Police, said.

McKenzie said the incident began as a 911 call requesting officers respond to unauthorized trespassing.

Princeton Police Chief T.A. Grey said in a press release Monday that officers responded to a report of a male causing a disturbance with an ATV.

Grey said his officers initially made contact with the complainant, who showed officers the damage to her property and where the ATV was located.

"Officers then attempted to make contact with the suspect, a 43-year-old white male," Grey said. "The suspect became highly agitated and aggressive towards officers from the initial point of contact. Officers attempted to place the suspect into custody, at which time he charged officers swinging an aluminum baseball bat."

Grey said the officer that was "attacked and nearly struck with the bat" discharged his departmental firearm.

"They ended up confronting the male subject," McKenzie said. "They're was an officer-involved shooting with that person, who is now deceased."

Life-saving measures were attempted by the officers until Princeton Rescue Squad arrived on the scene, Grey said.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at Princeton Community Hospital.

At the request of the Princeton Police Department, McKenzie said the State Police will be handling the investigation into the shooting, which he described as ongoing and active.

Grey said the two Princeton Police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave per departmental policy.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

