Police chief proposes lowering penalties for petty marijuana crimes

Aug. 20—A "different method of handling" petty crimes involving marijuana could mean more revenue for the city and more just outcomes for offenders, Meadville Police Department Chief Michael Tautin told Meadville City Council on Wednesday.

Tautin proposed that the city define possession of small amounts of marijuana or marijuana-related drug paraphernalia as summary offenses under the city's local ordinances. Possession of 30 grams of marijuana or less and possession of items used to store and smoke marijuana are currently charged as misdemeanors under the state criminal code.

Comparing a summary offense charge to tickets received for traffic violations, Tautin said the arrangement would still act as a deterrent due to the potential fine that would accompany the charge and the swift imposition of such a fine. He proposed a $300 fine for anyone found guilty of either charge.

At the same time, the chief said, those found guilty of summary counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana would not face the potential long-term impact on their ability to find jobs or obtain student loans.

"Having that misdemeanor charge on your record can be debilitating. It can be a big deal," Tautin said. "It still offers us that deterrent — it's still illegal, it's still a drug, but with the fine paid, you don't have the possible life-changing shackle of a misdemeanor."

The city would also benefit from reclassifying crimes involving amounts of marijuana under 30 grams — slightly less than an ounce.

If charged as summary offenses, these crimes, which are fairly common, would demand much less police department time than they currently do when charged as misdemeanors and would produce a much "more immediate result," Tautin said.

Misdemeanors could require multiple court appearances over several months on the part of the charging officer as well as time spent on criminal complaints and handling evidence. In contrast, a summary offense charge would require a response from the person charged within 10 days and would result in a much less significant investment of time from the department, according to Tautin.

Story continues

"It saves me time, it saves resources," he said. "We're still enforcing the law, but we're doing it much more expeditiously and officers can take a lot more time dealing with other incidents."

Interim City Manager Maryann Menanno provided council members with examples of local ordinances like the one Tautin was proposing from State College and West Norriton Township. The proposed $300 fine was on the high end of the range of fines for such offenses in municipalities where similar changes had been made, according to Menanno.

"The whole goal is to not make this look like a legalization of it," she told council. "It's still an offense and should be punished as such, but not to the extent that it bars you and your future and has a negative impact on that."

Another key result of reclassifying petty marijuana crimes would be increased revenue for the city, according to Tautin.

When such crimes are charged as misdemeanors, the city receives "a small portion" of any fines levied, he said. If charged as summary violations of a local ordinance, "we would get the lion's share of the fine."

Reclassifying the marijuana offenses would make the crimes involved less serious from a legal standpoint, but Tautin emphasized that drugs, including marijuana, remain a major issue for the city and the police department. In fact, he told council, the problem is escalating. City police filed 20 charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana in 2015; in 2020, they filed 60 such charges, according to Tautin. In 2015, city police filed 44 charges of possession of marijuana-related paraphernalia; in 2020, they filed 138 such charges. Even more disturbing, he continued, incidents involving "heavier" drugs increased from 40 in 2015 to 178 in 2020.

Given such figures, Tautin cautioned that any reclassification of marijuana offenses should not be seen as a sign those offenses are not taken seriously. Officers would still have the option of charging such crimes as misdemeanors, he pointed out, depending on the circumstances of each incident.

The judgment call of whether to charge as a misdemeanor or summary offense was one issue that council members expressed concern about. Tautin said departmental policy could be developed to address the distinction.

"I don't like the idea of calling it decriminalization," he said, "because it's not that. This is still a crime. It's jus that we're handling it in a different way that has some benefits to everyone involved."

Gary Alizzeo, the city's attorney, said a draft resolution would be prepared for council's consideration, possibly as soon as next month.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.