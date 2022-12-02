Police chief recommends termination of Tavares officer

Sarah Wilson
·1 min read

The Tavares police chief announced Friday that she is recommending that a police officer be terminated following an internal affairs investigation.

Chief Sarah Coursey said the investigation revealed that officer Jason Baugh violated city policy during an interaction with a citizen. That violation, she said, should result in his termination.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“Officer Baugh acted outside of policy and standard practice,” she said. “When we learned of this incident, we took immediate action to rectify it.”

During the incident, police said Baugh tased a man after questioning him about his car.

“His actions are not indicative of how our officers act towards our community in which we serve and protect.,” Coursey said.

Read: Tavares police officer files grievance with city over double-demotion

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Recommended Stories

  • Golden Valley Police officer terminated after independent investigation into alleged misconduct

    Following a months-long investigation, the city of Golden Valley is releasing the results of an independent report detailing numerous violations of data practices laws and offensive statements made within the police department. The investigation was launched as the city was in the midst of hiring a new police chief earlier this year.

  • Threat environment in U.S. to remain heightened in coming months, government says

    The threat environment in the United States will remain heightened in coming months, with lone offenders and groups motivated by a range of ideologies posing a danger, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Wednesday. Threat actors could exploit several upcoming events to justify or commit acts of violence, including certifications related to the midterm elections, the holiday season and associated large gatherings and the marking of two years since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the DHS said in a bulletin. Wednesday's bulletin, called the "National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin", was issued to provide the public with information about the threat landscape facing country and how to stay safe.

  • Accused Colorado Springs shooter praised by online extremists calling for copycat attacks: DHS

    The suspect accused of opening fire inside an LGBTQ bar in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been praised by online extremists who have called for copycat attacks, according to a Department of Homeland Security bulletin made public Wednesday. "Targets of potential violence include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, the LGBTQI+ community, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents."

  • Teachers with history of problems have moved district to district. Will KY make changes?

    Two Kentucky high school teachers had previously been accused of inappropriate behavior. They moved to new jobs in new school districts. The complaints continued.

  • LGBTQ chorus in Colorado Springs unifies community with song

    Below the vaulted dome and dark wood beams of a church in Colorado Springs, a gay men's choir rehearsed for a concert that's taken on new meaning after an LGBTQ night club became the site of a shooting that killed five and wounded 17. “There is no peace on earth, I said," the chorus sang. The old lyrics that rang through the halls of the First Congregational Church were haunted by new memories of the Nov. 21 violence at Club Q — the sound of screams over club music, the sight of bullet wounds plugged by napkins and people pleading with their friends to keep breathing.

  • San Francisco takes step to approve police use of lethal robots

    The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted overwhelmingly to approve the city police department's use of robots capable of lethal force. Critics, however, fear it is a major step toward the militarization of the city's police and the disproportionate use of force against people of color. Jeff Pegues reports.

  • Julia Reichert, Oscar-winning documentarian, dies at 76

    Julia Reichert, the Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker behind “American Factory” whose films explored themes of race, class and gender, often in the Midwest, has died. Often called the “godmother of American independent documentaries,” Reichart told the stories of ordinary Americans, from autoworkers dealing with both plant closures (2009's “The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant”) and foreign investors (2019's “American Factory”), to members of the American Communist Party (1983's “Seeing Red”) to female labor activists in the 1930s (1976's “Union Maids”). In her 50 years of filmmaking, Reichert won two Primetime Emmy Awards and was nominated for four Oscars, winning one with her partner Steven Bognar for “American Factory” in 2020.

  • Two men arrested in connection with Dartmouth incident triggering Amber Alert

    Two men face charges related to an Amber Alert that started in Dartmouth and ended in Fall River.

  • Beech Grove coach Mike Renfro arrested on drug charges just months after state title win

    Mike Renfro, the reigning Marion County coach of the year who led Beech Grove to its first basketball state title was arrested Wednesday night.

  • Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Lexington officer fired for talking to protesters

    Former Lexington police officer Jervis Middleton alleged he was wrongfully terminated and faced discrimination as a Black police officer.

  • Lebron James Asks Media To "Keep the Same Energy" For Jerry Jones As They Did For Kyrie Irving

    In the post-game press conference after the Los Angeles Lakers 128-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, all-star forward Lebron James had some insightful questions for the media. James wondered why he had not been asked about the uncovered photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as an onlooker as six Black teenagers walked up the steps of North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in the same fashion that he was asked about former teammate and Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

  • Son set up Social Security account for dead mom and took money for 26 years, feds say

    The Missouri man began stealing his mother’s checks four years after she died, feds say.

  • School bus hits house in Ramapo; more than 20 injured

    More than 20 people were injured when a school bus crashed into a house on a residential street in the Spring Valley/New Hempstead section of Ramapo.

  • Mila Kunis describes 'meet-cute' with Ukraine's Zelensky before he became president

    Film and TV star Mila Kunis, who is among People magazine's People of the Year, explained how she first met Ukraine's president eight years ago.

  • Kherson cut off from grid because of Russian attacks

    As of 1 December, there is no electricity in the city of Kherson because of Russian attacks. Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "There is no voltage in power lines in Kherson.

  • Bobby Brown Says No One Asked Him About Whitney Biopic

    The Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, hits theaters today And while fans will be watching the film with a critical eye, legendary music executive Clive Davis says that unlike previous projects, this film is an honest portrayal of the singer’s life.

  • Soldier dies nearly 20 years after being wounded in Iraq

    Former Army Sgt. Joel Gomez, who suffered catastrophic injuries while serving in Iraq in 2004, was laid to rest in Illinois with full military honors.

  • Atlanta officer thrown from motorcycle after being hit by Hummer on I-75, GSP says

    The crash is still under investigation.

  • Warrant issued for alleged gunman’s arrest after fatal shooting in South Memphis

    Memphis Police have issued a warrant for a suspect’s arrest after a man was shot and killed in South Memphis.

  • 15 Celebrities Shared The Racism They Encountered In Their Everyday Lives, And My Heart Hurts

    Lucy Liu recalled encountering racism in a store when she was just 9 years old. "I was with my mother, and she was asking somebody who worked there a question. And he was very condescending and rude to my mother because she had a very strong accent. And I remember being really angry — and as a child, you don’t ever speak up — thinking, 'My mother knows how to speak two languages, and you only know how to speak one.'"View Entire Post ›