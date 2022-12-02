Police chief recommends termination of Tavares officer

The Tavares police chief announced Friday that she is recommending that a police officer be terminated following an internal affairs investigation.

Chief Sarah Coursey said the investigation revealed that officer Jason Baugh violated city policy during an interaction with a citizen. That violation, she said, should result in his termination.

“Officer Baugh acted outside of policy and standard practice,” she said. “When we learned of this incident, we took immediate action to rectify it.”

During the incident, police said Baugh tased a man after questioning him about his car.

“His actions are not indicative of how our officers act towards our community in which we serve and protect.,” Coursey said.

