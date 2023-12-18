Police chief recovering after DUI collision in Foley, Missouri
Following a collision with a speeding car on Monday morning, a police chief in Foley, Missouri, is recovering.
Following a collision with a speeding car on Monday morning, a police chief in Foley, Missouri, is recovering.
Collision coverage is auto insurance that covers repairs to your car if you hit an object or another car. Your lender may require it, but states do not.
A government safety agency wants every new car to be equipped with a revolutionary system it argues would prevent thousands of deaths every year.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
Netflix announced on Sunday that it's working on a remake of the One Piece anime, starting from the beginning of the manga. There's no release date yet. Wit Studio, the animation studio behind the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, will be producing it.
One way or another, the end is near for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick this season.
Tua Tagovailoa had another big game, this one without Tyreek Hill.
One team is fighting for the No. 1 seed, the other is trying to remain in the playoff race.
Desai remains with the team, according to the report, but in another position.
Let these hands-free helpers guide you while you walk the dog, change the tire in the dark or guide you in a power outage.
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
A 1990 Oldsmobile Toronado Troféo luxury coupe in a California wrecking yard.
Google will soon allow users to store their location data on their devices rather than on Google's servers, effectively ending a long-running surveillance practice that allowed police and law enforcement to tap Google's vast banks of location data to identify potential criminals. The use of so-called "geofence warrants" have exploded in recent years, in large part thanks to the ubiquity of smartphones coupled with hungry data companies like Google vacuuming up and storing huge amounts of its users' location data, which becomes obtainable by law enforcement requests.
Ken Goldberg is a professor and the William S. Floyd Jr. Distinguished Chair in Engineering at UC Berkeley, a co-founder and chief scientist at robotics parcel sorting startup Ambidextrous and a fellow at IEEE. What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics? Large language models like ChatGPT can allow robots and humans to communicate in natural language.
When you buy a car, you’ll need new car insurance, whether you’re sourcing a new policy or transferring existing coverage.
This week: Google’s Gemini is the biggest threat yet to ChatGPT, Microsoft upgrades its chatbot, too, Lenovo’s huge handheld PC is here
A fiery congressional hearing on antisemitism has the leaders of major universities under fire and sparked intense debate over what types of speech schools should allow on their campuses.
See state requirements for minimum car insurance coverage, recommended car insurance coverage limits, and how to figure out how much car insurance you need.
If you’re putting your car in storage for a long period of time, you might consider car storage insurance, also known as “comprehensive only” insurance.
If you’ve added flashy rims or other modifications to your car, you’ll need special insurance for those aftermarket parts.