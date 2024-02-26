Police Chief Retires Early After Altercation With Sergeant

A New Jersey police chief is taking an early retirement following a physical altercation with one of his sergeants that was caught on bodycam. The mayor of Bradley Beach says Chief Leonard Guida is retiring effective March 1st, six months earlier than planned. An investigation was launched into his conduct during a traffic accident back in November, during which he criticized a responding sergeant about a jacket he was wearing. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

