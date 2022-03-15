Police chief says fraud/ID theft a rising problem in Aurora in 2021

Aurora Police Chief Brian Byard

AURORA – Fraud/identity theft incidents increased significantly in 2021, but most other categories of crime decreased or stayed the same, according to Police Chief Brian Byard’s annual report.

The police department boasts 56 full- and part-time personnel, including administrators, detectives, patrol officers, dispatchers and K9 Officer Nero.

The department investigated 157 fraud/identity theft complaints, compared to 64 in 2020 and 51 in 2019, while personal property thefts were up slightly to 111 from 103 in 2020, but down from 2019’s 140.

Officers filed 1,166 reports, compared to 1,124 in 2020 and 1,216 in 2019. Part I offenses – the most serious – numbered 127, up from 116 in 2020. In addition to thefts, other Part I crimes reported were: Assaults, four; burglaries, five; and motor vehicle thefts, seven.

Detective Bureau Supervisor Dan Kalk said the seven vehicle thefts compared to three in 2020 and two in 2019.

“Detectives helped recover numerous stolen cars, and investigations led to at least three persons being charged with motor vehicle theft,” he said. “Often times, stolen vehicles are utilized to commit more serious crimes against the public.”

There were no murders, rapes, robberies or arson cases. Byard said there have been only three murders in the last 23 years, and no rapes in the last 12 years.

Other incidents reported include: Vandalism/criminal mischief, four; other sex offenses, nine; drug abuse, five; drug overdoses, three; domestic disputes, 54; physical domestic incidents, 18; disorderly conduct, 18; suicide attempts or threats, three; and missing persons/runaway juveniles, five.

Officers handled 183 accidents – there were no fatalities – completed 56 private property accident reports, issued 1,291 traffic citations – 602 of which were for speeding – and responded to 17,744 calls.

Adult arrests in 2021 totaled 189, compared to 172 in 2020 and 322 in 2019, while juvenile arrests/citations totaled 54 – 50 traffic citations and four unruliness charges – with 53 cases referred to Portage County Juvenile Court.

The city collected $68,656 in fines through court proceedings, with $52,677 coming from traffic and criminal cases, $13,304 from drug cases, $2,302 from forfeited cash and $373 from driving while intoxicated cases.

Dispatchers took in $17,180 in bonds and waivers from the courts and $581 from city permit fees, parking citations, copies of reports, etc.

Detectives investigated an interstate wire-fraud case in which a local business reported funds were missing from its accounts. They traced the missing money to Oregon, located a suspect and obtained a confession.

They also successfully recovered more than $40,000 in stolen jewelry. “Time and again, we investigate house cleaners who are responsible for stealing expensive jewelry from the houses they clean,” Kalk said.

After receiving information that a man wanted for parole violations in Missouri was in Aurora, local investigators teamed up with the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force to locate, arrest and return him to Missouri.

“The elderly continue to be hit extremely hard with internet scams, resulting in the loss of thousands of dollars last year,” said Kalk.

“Every year the chief and detective bureau give presentations to civic groups, nursing homes, church groups and charitable organizations to warn and educate the public about the latest schemes and scams.”

Three families and eight children were a part of the 13th annual Shop With A Cop event. After shopping at Walmart, families were invited to the police station, where they enjoyed food, games, goodie bags and crafts.

The department also participated in events such as Safety Town, Pinwheels for Prevention, AAA’s Helmet Smart, child IDs and fingerprinting, Portage County Safe Communities and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, the Rotary Club’s golf outing, Fishing with a Cop, bike rodeo, National Night Out/truck and tractor event, drug takeback program and officer training with the Twinsburg and Hudson departments.

In January 2021, the department dissolved its dispatching contracts with Hiram police and fire, Community EMS and Garrettsville fire to focus solely on dispatch services in Aurora.

New officers hired were Carl Schwarting and Brandon Bridgewater, who came from the Akron Police Department and Portage County Sheriff’s Department, respectively. Bryan Kroll was promoted from patrolman to sergeant.

“While 2021 has proved to be another challenging year, I want to thank members of the community, the department’s employees, Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin and Council members who continue to show such great support,” Byard said.

