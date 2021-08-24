Police chief says homelessness is growing, and he's seeking solutions

Aug. 24—Local law enforcement and city officials say homelessness is a bigger issue in Cherokee County than many people perceive, and they are working toward a solution.

Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King addressed the public during a Monday, Aug. 23, Chief Chat, and said he met with Municipal Judge Rachel Dallis and City Prosecutor B.J. Baker last week on ways to combat homelessness.

"[We discussed] some sort of community care court within municipal court that would help service some of our people in Tahlequah who are experiencing homelessness, and some other severe issues within their lives that are preventing them from being successful," King said.

King and the department has received several recent complaints about the homeless — this is, in fact, the highest number of complaints he's received in a short amount of time.

"Some of those complaints are pure in nature, with a solution in mind. Others are, I think, jaded and tainted, based on their intent," he said. "It is the most frustrating part of what we're dealing with law enforcement-wise right now because there is not clear-cut solution."

TPD is working diligently and officers are spending more hours on issues related to homelessness than on any other call for service. The never-ending cycle King is seeing involves people who are staying in the city parks, are run off by officers, and then they end up staying on private property.

"If you call us and you have a problem in your neighborhood with speeders on your street, we send officers to run radar, and people slow down. We stop someone and arrest for a DUI, 999 out of 1,000 of those people, when they get out of jail, don't go drive drunk the next day," he said.

The chief said they don't arrest people to be malicious; they are trying to prevent an unsuitable or dangerous behavior. However, when they arrest someone for a crime directly related to homelessness, the person is still homeless when he or she gets out of jail.

There are reports of several people being housed at the locations of defunct local businesses, such as a rehabilitation center, and King said that issue has been brought to his attention.

"We are looking into that, and I have asked compliance to also look into that, because we have some organizations that I wasn't even aware of even last week, that are offering services to those in need," he said.

King is contacted by the public daily with comments and suggestions on how to handle the problem of homelessness. One person suggested officers document who is staying at the parks and make referrals to the Department of Human Services.

"If it was that simple, we would have done it years ago. Our growing population — not just in Tahlequah, but across the nation — of people experiencing homelessness continues to rise everywhere," King said.

There are several factors that could cause someone to become homeless, whether it's substance abuse, untreated mental problems, unemployment, and others.

Another issue officers are seeing and dealing with concerns habitual offenders who aren't being prosecuted due to the McGirt ruling.

"As a state, the District Attorney's Office doesn't have the final say if somebody goes to prison or not. They're going off sentencing guidelines that are sent to them, and Oklahoma released so many of those nonviolent offenders from prison," said King.

Officials are seeing repeat offenders committing the same offenses as soon as they get out of jail, and King said they are spending, at most, three days in county jail.

"Jimmy Briggs, for example — [he's a] tribal citizen, so there are not going to be anymore state charges, and they're still trying to iron out the kinks in their system," he said, referring to the Cherokee Nation. "In the end, they have even less sentencing ability than the state does at times."

Briggs is often arrested multiple times per week.

Before the McGirt ruling, every time an offender was arrested, he or she would have fines stemming from the crimes. King has said if those same offenders are repeatedly arrested and/or charged, the fines would add up, and if those aren't paid, a warrant for failure to pay would be issued.

"The tribal court system can issue the warrants for failure to pay or failure to appear, just as the other court systems can. It really hasn't been going long enough to see how that's going to happen," King said. "The city is still in negotiations with the tribal court about how to handle municipal misdemeanors and traffic citations."

The chief ties the idea of the Community Care Court in with repeated offenders and homelessness.

"If we're arresting people who are never going to pay because they don't have the means, what's the point of issuing a warrant, putting them back in jail for them just not to pay again?" he said.

The idea is to find an alternative program where treatment, employment, housing can substitute for that fine.

"Know that we're working on some solutions. Our lack of temporary housing in Tahlequah is one of the biggest hurdles we have, because in the end, if we don't go to Norris Park and run people out of the pavilion, where else do they have to go?" said King.

Mayor Sue Catron addressed this topic in her Aug. 18 weekly column, also saying homelessness a bigger problem here than some may think. She said the city doesn't have the ability to develop properties, as there's no Housing Authority.

As of now, Catron is asking city councilors to consider what components are missing, and how the city can facilitate change.

"We can publicize information, we can encourage building new developments and infill properties, we can consider our existing city codes to find and address barriers. In our community, I know there are many who have given this topic some thought. I would love to hear your ideas," said Catron.

King said he plans to bring his idea of the community care court to the City Council during a September meeting.