Police chief says Oklahoma Starbucks served cup labeled 'PIG' to an on-duty officer

An Oklahoma police chief says an on-duty officer who picked up an order at a local Starbucks found the word "pig" on the drinks' labels instead of the officer's name.

Johnny O'Mara, the police chief in Kiefer, Oklahoma, shared an image of the cup in a Facebook post Thursday, explaining the officer had bought coffee for the town's 911 dispatchers "as a thank you for all they do."

"This is what he gets for being nice," O'Mara wrote in the post.

"It’s another tiny pinprick into the heart of men and women who are asking themselves more often: 'Why am I doing this?'" he continued.

He added the coffee shop offered to replace the coffee with a proper label, an offer he denied.

A Starbucks representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY, but Jory Mendes, a Starbucks spokesman, confirmed to KOKH-TV in Oklahoma City and KTUL-TV in Tulsa that Starbucks has apologized and suspended a barista pending an investigation.

"What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town," O'Mara wrote.

Kiefer, Oklahoma's population was 1,973 as of 2017, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Representatives from the Kiefer Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police chief says Oklahoma Starbucks served cup labeled 'PIG' to cop