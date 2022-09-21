Police chief says rise in Santa Fe crime tied to repeat offenders

Sep. 20—Property crime in the city is on the rise, Santa Fe police data shows.

But Chief Paul Joye said the increasing number of incidents — such as 88 break-ins and burglaries and 253 thefts and larcenies in August alone — don't necessarily mean more people are committing crimes.

During a city Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday, he attributed higher numbers of vehicle thefts, burglaries and larcenies to repeat offenders.

"We know the numbers are what they are," Joye told the committee, "but when we dive a little deeper ... what we're seeing, generally speaking, are a handful of people that are committing the majority of our crimes and are repeat offenders."

Joye cited Jesus Gonzalez, accused in an armed robbery at Home Depot last week, as one example of a person suspected in several property crimes throughout the city. Gonzalez is charged with stealing a generator at gunpoint Sept. 12 and then leading police on two high-speed chases in an SUV.

"Our personnel, our detectives, are working to tie him to several other cases," Joye said.

The chief met Monday with a representative from the New Mexico Attorney General's Office about a possible joint effort to tie repeat offenders to bigger cases, he said.

The police department's data from January through August indicates a nearly 30 percent increase in all criminal offenses throughout the city compared to the same period in 2021, with a more than 64 percent rise in robberies, a 56.8 percent rise in vehicle thefts and a 77.6 percent rise in burglaries.

Although, Joye said in an interview Tuesday it's impossible to make a direct comparison between the two years because the department has consolidated some crime categories.

The department previously reported data on 14 major offenses, Joye said, compared to eight in 2022.

"This was ... the debate that I was having internally," he said. "OK, well, do we still compare [offenses by year] as a one-to-one, even though the numbers aren't actually a one-to-one? I'd rather do that than just not have any comparison at all."

Story continues

For instance, Joye said, the department in the past listed four offenses that were "burglary related," including commercial burglary, commercial breaking and entering, residential burglary, and residential breaking and entering. Those numbers are now reported in one category.

Still, he acknowledged increases, largely due to repeat offenders, he said.

"We're getting a small group of people that are doing multiple property crimes, sometimes in the span of an evening," Joye said. "It's a matter of identifying and locating them, and then tying them to the cases that we know that they are responsible for."

Joye presented crime maps to the Public Safety Committee that show offenses are fairly evenly spread throughout the city, from the downtown area and east side to Santa Fe's southern edges.

Capt. Bryan Martinez spoke to the committee about proactive policing efforts the department has taken to mitigate shoplifting in the city.

Martinez detailed an evening in August when officers were patrolling the area surrounding Zafarano Drive, which he said is well known for prevalent shoplifting. Officers caught two shoplifting suspects coming out of Target with more than $1,000 in stolen merchandise each, he said, adding there appeared to be no connection between the two suspects.

"Those are felony-level shoplifting cases," Martinez said. "It's something that I wanted to recognize the officers for because they're in the area, they're being proactive, and as a result these people are getting into custody more often than not."