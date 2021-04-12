Police Chief says shooting death of Daunte Wright was due to ‘accidental discharge’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephanie Guerilus
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The unidentified female officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright is on administrative leave

The police chief in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota has attributed the death of Daunte Wright, an unarmed Black man, to an “accidental discharge” by the responding police officer.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon held a press conference on Monday to discuss the shooting death of 20-year-old Wright on Sunday, CNN reported. Gannon claimed that the officer who fired the fatal shot meant to reach for her taser instead.

Daunte Wright thegrio.com
(Credit: Wright Family)

Read More: National Guard deployed following protests over Daunte Wright shooting

Bodycam footage of the encounter was released. It showed a female officer shouting “Taser! Taser! Taser” and “I just shot him,” as officers surrounded Wright. Gannon believed that provided context for Wright’s shooting.

“For informational purposes we train with our handguns on our dominant side, and our taser on our weak side. If you’re right-handed you carry your firearm on your right side and your carry your taser on the left,” Gannon said at a press conference attended by journalists and activists.

“This is done purposefully, and it’s trained. As I watch the video and listen to the officer’s commands, it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet.”

The chief further claimed that the officer, who has not yet been publicly named, reacted from “distress.”

“As I watch the video and listen to the officer’s commands it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet, this appears to me, from what I viewed, and the officer’s reaction in distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge,” Gannon said.

Read More: Tensions erupt near Minneapolis after police kill 20-year-old Daunte Wright

The officer in question is now on administrative leave.

As theGrio previously reported, Wright was pulled over on Sunday in Plymouth which is near Minneapolis on suspicion of an expired tag. Gannon claimed that the traffic stop escalated after there was “a contact that the officer went up there initially for, obtained his ID, or his name, he walked back to his car and at that time he ran his name and he found out that he had a warrant. That’s why they removed him from the car and they were making custodial arrest.”

Witnesses told the Star Tribune that Wright drove his car after being shot and then crashed the vehicle. About 500 protesters gathered in Brooklyn Center and a standoff ensued with police in riot gear. Tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bags were fired at the crowd.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz extended his condolences to Wright and has deployed the National Guard to Brooklyn Center.

Gannon defended the use of heavy police presence.

“Absolutely not,” Gannon asserted when he asked if he would have done things differently last night.

The tense confrontation led Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott to issue a 6 a.m. curfew on Monday. Elliot, who was also at the press conference, also signaled his support for the officer in question to be relieved of her duties.

He also acknowledged that the tragedy was taking place against the backdrop of former Minneapolis Derek Chauvin who is on trial for the death of George Floyd.

“We recognize that this couldn’t have happened at a worse time,” he said in a news conference Monday. “We recognize that this is happening at a time when our community —when all of America, indeed all of the world — is watching.”

Wright’s family told ABC News that they wanted him to be remembered as a loving father who cared for his family, including his young child who is named after him.

“We just want people to know Daunte was a good kid,” Wright’s family said in a statement. “He loved being a father to Daunte Jr.”

“Daunte had a smile to make anyone’s heart melt. He was definitely a jokester, he loved to joke with people, especially his brothers and sisters,” the family added. “He did not deserve this.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Police Chief says shooting death of Daunte Wright was due to ‘accidental discharge’ appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Daunte Wright was ‘accidentally’ shot dead by officer who was trying to taser him

    Daunte Wright was “accidentally” shot dead by officer who was trying to taser him, police say. The Brooklyn Center police chief says that the female officer meant to pull out her taser weapon but instead grabbed her handgun and shot Mr Wright. Police Chief Tim Gannon told a press conference that if was “an accidental discharge that resulted in the death of Mr Wright.”

  • FBI arrest man over alleged Amazon centre bomb plot

    The man allegedly wanted to bomb an Amazon data centre to wipe out 70% of the online world.

  • ‘Baldwin Hills’ star Gerren Taylor dies at 30

    Gerren Taylor, model and star of the BET reality series Baldwin Hills, reportedly passed away in her sleep Sunday at age 30. Outside of her reality TV career, Taylor was the youngest model ever signed to the runway division of LA Models at just 12 years old, according to Essence. After she left the reality show, she eventually signed with Ford Modeling Agency and was featured in the documentary film, America the Beautiful.

  • Minnesota police released the body-camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright: 'Holy s---. I just shot him.'

    Wright, 20, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 11. Protests erupted in the city following his death.

  • Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright sparks protests

    Daunte Wright was killed in a Brooklyn Center police shooting near Minneapolis, sparking protests just miles away from where George Floyd was killed last May.

  • Panda gets 'cosmic experience' in Moscow

    The zoo workers constructed a small bear-sized rocket with just enough bamboo for Ru Yi to take.

  • Venezuela paid $64 million to receive vaccines through COVAX - vice president

    "You know that the COVAX mechanism requires an advance - Venezuela has even doubled the required advance," said Rodriguez, adding that the government had deposited "59.2 million Swiss francs in the accounts of GAVI," a co-leader of the COVAX program that seeks to improve low-income countries' access to vaccines. Rodriguez did not specify what funds the government used to pay for the vaccines.

  • Want to buy Santee Cooper? SC Senate GOP leader says send in better offers

    South Carolina senators have asked whether NextEra would make an updated offer on the utility after lawmakers rejected the Florida-based utility giant’s offer last year.

  • Trump tells Republican donors he'll help win Congress in 2022

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump vowed to help Republicans win seats in Congress in 2022 elections but lashed out at two top party figures, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, at a donor retreat on Saturday. At a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago Club for Republican National Committee donors in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump made clear he is still irked at his inability to hang on to the White House despite losing the Nov. 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden, who is now president. McConnell drew Trump's ire in the aftermath of the election for stating the obvious - that Biden had won the presidency - and the two remain at odds.

  • Police Officer Fatally Shoots 20-Year-Old Daunte Wright During Traffic Stop Near Minneapolis

    The fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man near Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday comes during the ongoing murder trial of Derek Chauvin.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • A 'Boogaloo' extremist group destroyed evidence from an investigation into one of their members who allegedly killed a police officer

    Chat messages including one that read: "Dudes i offed a fed" were deleted by four members of the Northern California-based Grizzly Scouts.

  • ‘Gundam’ Live-Action Movie Set at Netflix With Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts

    From giant apes to giant robots: Filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts (“Kong: Skull Island”) is set to direct and produce a live-action adaptation of wildly popular anime series “Gundam” for Legendary and Netflix, the streamer announced on Monday. Famed comic book writer Brian K. Vaughan (“Y: The Last Man”) is writing the screenplay and will executive produce. […]

  • John Cornyn Asks If Biden Is 'Really In Charge' Because He Doesn't Tweet A Lot

    The GOP Texas senator spun a Politico article to bash the president, and Twitter unloaded on him.

  • Widow selling a restaurant gift card so she can pay bills gets big surprise in Ohio

    A Facebook foodie group gave two women a special night on the town.

  • Russia puts feminist activist on trial for pornography

    A feminist artist went on trial Monday in Russia on charges of disseminating pornography after she shared artwork online depicting female bodies. Human rights groups linked her prosecution to the Kremlin’s conservative stance promoting “traditional family values.” The charges against activist Yulia Tsvetkova, 27, in the far eastern city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur have brought international outrage.

  • What's next as Congress ramps up investigations of Jan. 6

    More than three months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, Congress is still trying to figure out how to move forward and prevent future attacks. While the Senate has already heard testimony from law enforcement leaders who were responsible for failures during the riot, several more committees are examining possible changes to the Capitol Police and a restructuring of the Capitol Police security command. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last month that seven House panels would be probing the attack after hopes faded for setting up an independent, bipartisan commission.

  • Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright: what we know so far

    Wright was shot and killed by police after he was pulled over for a traffic violation in Brooklyn Center, near Minneapolis Protesters took to the streets after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop by members of the Brooklyn Center police on Sunday. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday. Protests broke out in the suburb of Minneapolis, where one of the most-watched police trials in recent memory is playing out. Police on Monday said the shooting appeared to be an “accidental discharge” and the officer had intended to use a Taser, but mistakenly drew a handgun. Tensions were already high for the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, a white police officer who knelt on the neck of a Black man, George Floyd, for more than nine minutes last May. Floyd’s death sparked protests and civil unrest across the US and globally, and led to a national reckoning over racism. What happened in Brooklyn Center? Wright was shot and killed by police in a traffic stop. Family members identified Wright at the scene. The town of about 30,000, 10 miles north of Minneapolis, has a large African American population. Police said they pulled Wright over for a traffic violation. He was found to have an existing warrant, and police tried to arrest him. Wright went back into his vehicle, police shot at the vehicle; Wright was struck and he crashed several blocks later. Katie Wright, a woman who identified herself as Daunte’s mother, said she was on the phone with her son during the traffic stop. He told her he was pulled over for having air fresheners dangling from the rearview mirror, which is illegal in Minnesota. She said her family bought Daunte the car two weeks ago. “I heard scuffling, and I heard police officers say, ‘Daunte, don’t run,’” she said through tears, according to reports from the AP. The call ended. When she dialed his number again, his girlfriend answered and said he was dead in the driver’s seat. It is unclear what warrant may have existed. Under most circumstances, police policy warns not to shoot into moving cars. Police said they believed the officer’s body camera was activated during the shooting. How did protesters react? Police said a group of about 100 to 200 gathered at Brooklyn Center police headquarters. Police shot rubber bullets and teargas into the crowd, which they said threw rocks and other objects. The Associated Press and local media reported some stores in the area were broken into. Police declared the crowd “unlawful” by 11.30pm, according to Minneapolis Public Radio, and said anyone remaining on the street – including journalists – would be arrested. Protests had dispersed by about 1.15am, according to the Minnesota commissioner of public safety, John Harrington. The local school district moved to remote learning out of an “abundance of caution” and a curfew was issued until 6am Monday. What do local officials say about what happened? The mayor of Brooklyn Center said: “Our entire community is filled with grief following today’s officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright” and “our hearts are with his family”. He pledged to “make sure justice is done”, in a message posted on Twitter. The Minneapolis bureau of criminal apprehension was handling the case, and Minnesota national guard was on the scene, according to local media reports. Minnesota’s Democratic governor, Tim Walz, tweeted he was “closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center” and that he and his wife were “praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement”. At a press conference on Monday, the Brooklyn Center police chief, Tim Gannon, said that the relevant officer, who is female but has not yet been named, was currently on administrative leave while an investigation is carried out, including reviewing body camera footage. “If you’re right-handed you carry your firearm on your right side and your carry your Taser on the left. This is done purposefully, and it’s trained. As I watch the video and listen to the officer’s commands, it is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr Wright with a single bullet,” the chief said. It was reported that the officer was heard shouting “Taser” and yet drew the gun. The local mayor, Mike Elliott, said the fatal shooting “couldn’t have happened at a worse time”. Joe Biden is expected to address the shooting later on Monday and the White House has contacted Elliott. Just got off the phone with the @WhiteHouse. I appreciate @POTUS reaching out to offer his administration’s support. pic.twitter.com/ejrttTOhlI— Mayor Mike Elliott (@mayor_elliott) April 12, 2021 Why are tensions so high? Brooklyn Center is just 10 miles from Minneapolis, where Chauvin is on trial for second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. The trial has been closely watched around the world, and has already set a precedent as a police chief testified for the prosecution against the officer.

  • China extends crackdown on Jack Ma's empire with enforced revamp of Ant Group

    China has imposed a sweeping restructuring on Jack Ma's Ant Group, the fintech conglomerate whose record $37 billion IPO was derailed by regulators in November, underscoring Beijing's determination to rein in its internet giants. The overhaul, in the works for several months, includes Ant turning itself into a financial holding firm, a move expected to curb its profitability and valuation by curtailing some of its freewheeling businesses. It comes two days after Ma's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, of which Ant is an affiliate, was hit with a record $2.75 billion antitrust penalty as China tightens controls on the booming "platform economy".

  • U.S. and Israel to hold Iran talks 2 days after apparent Israeli attack on nuclear site

    Top national security officials from the U.S. and Israel will convene virtually on Tuesday for a second round of strategic talks on Iran, three Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The talks come two days after an explosion at an Iranian nuclear facility that experts consider a likely act of Israeli sabotage, and one day before the U.S. resumes indirect nuclear talks in Vienna over a return to the 2015 nuclear deal — a prospect that has raised anxiety levels in Jerusalem.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetail: The strategic dialogue is led by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben Shabbat, with officials from various national security and intelligence agencies participating. It will be held via a secure video link.The first round of talks last month focused on intelligence surrounding Iran's nuclear program.This round is expected to focus on Iran's regional activities in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, the Israeli officials say.The Vienna talks are also expected to be discussed, as well as recent attacks on Iranian and Israeli ships in the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf.Between the lines: One of the main understandings that emerged from the first round of talks was a mutual "no surprises" policy. It's unclear how much coordination the Israelis did with Washington before the strikes on Iranian ships and the apparent attack at the Natanz nuclear site.The Biden administration has distanced itself both from that explosion and the attack last week on an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps ship in the Red Sea. That has created the impression the Biden administration is unhappy with the Israeli actions.The other side: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been increasingly vocal about his concerns around the nuclear talks. He recently said that Israel would not be bound by any U.S.-Iran deal, hinting that the Vienna talks will not prevent Israel from continuing its operations against Iran.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free