Police chief says Thursday shooter was victim in earlier attack

May 5—MOULTRIE — Police said Friday morning that the Moultrie man believed to be the shooter in a string of slayings Thursday was himself the victim of a shooting earlier this week.

Kentavious White, 26, of Sixth Street Southwest, was not hurt when another man fired shots at him the morning of May 2 in the neighborhood where he lived. Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Sixth Street Southwest about 10 a.m.

"A 26-year-old male entered his yard while returning home on his lunch break when an ex-coworker began shooting at him from two yards [two houses] away," MPD Investigator Nathan Cato said by phone Tuesday afternoon.

Cato said the victim fired back, but no one was hurt.

MPD Police Chief Sean Ladson identified the Tuesday shooting victim as White, who police have said killed his mother, his grandmother and the assistant manager of the Moultrie McDonald's restaurant Thursday before turning the gun on himself.

Police named Rahiem Rashad Kinsey, 30, of Moultrie, as the suspect in Tuesday's shooting. Kinsey faces felony charges of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.

When asked if the department had any reports concerning White or his mental health, Ladson said, "We never had any reports about him. To my knowledge, I don't know of any interactions with our co-responder team or the police department [with him]."

Ladson requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's assistance about 5:50 a.m. Thursday after a man and woman were found dead at the local McDonald's restaurant. Shortly thereafter, law enforcement found White's mother, Susie Arnold, 50, and his grandmother, Hilda Marshall, 74. The GBI said both had been shot, but one of the women was still alive. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The GBI said it will be performing autopsies.

"My condolences and prayers go out to all the family members that are affected by this horrific act. It is an ongoing investigation, but we are not currently seeking any other offender at this time. There is no current threat to the public," Ladson said.

Story continues

Georgia Pines, the state-contracted mental health provider for the region, and the Moultrie Police Department Co-Responder Team are offering support services to residents.

"Due to the situations that have happened recently as well as concerns of overall mental health, we want to remind community members that Georgia Pines is available to provide services for them," Julio Ginel, a Georgia Pines clinical co-responder, said Thursday by phone.

The Mission Moultrie Pastors Fellowship plans "A Healing Night of Prayer" in support of the families and the community at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Courthouse Square Amphitheater.