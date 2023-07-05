Police chief: 'Give up the shooters' from the West Washington Street party shooting

This image shows body camera footage of partygoers at an early morning shooting scene Wednesday, July 5, 2023, on West Washington Street in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — The city's top police administrator is asking questions about why partygoers at a large house party who witnessed a triple shooting early Wednesday morning on West Washington Street hindered police and failed to allow first responders a clear path to tend to those injured.

Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski and Mayor James Mueller outlined their concerns Wednesday afternoon, explaining that three people — two females and one male — were shot at about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in what the police chief described as "chaos" at the scene.

The male Wednesday afternoon was in critical but stable condition, according to Ruszkowski, while one female was treated for a non-life-threatening injury at the scene. A second female walked into a local hospital's emergency room with a gunshot wound and also was treated and was expected to survive.

Many juvenile, many guns

Because it's an active investigation being handled by the SBPD's Violent Crimes Unit, the police chief couldn't reveal too many details, but Ruszkowski addressed several aspects of the incident:

● Many shots fired: Ruszkowski claimed at least 130 rounds from as many as 13 different guns were fired during the West Washington Street shooting. He played an audio clip he said was from the ShotSpotter system of a rapid-fire exchange.

● Many, many partygoers, many juveniles: The chief said there were hundreds of people, including juveniles, at the scene. "There were hundreds of people, including juveniles and, in my opinion, mostly juveniles and, even high-schoolers, and even as far away as Penn High School , and I know that for a fact," Ruszkowski said. "They were hindering our response to get to the three people who were shot, mostly the male who was shot."

Ruszkowski vowed the investigation will find out who the people were.

"People are going to have to explain why they did what they did, regardless of the circumstances, regardless of what was ingested," he said. "No reason and no excuse is good enough to hinder the police from trying to bring the aid to the victims. Not to mention clearing a path to try and get medics in."

● Police used force to get to victims: He said police used "measures" to get to the victims. "We should not have to do that, but we will, when put into that predicament, and we will win," he said.

A juvenile who allegedly was hindering police was taken into custody, but, Ruszkowski said, the juvenile later was released to his parents.

In total, Ruszkowski said, there were 36 police cars from South Bend police and other jurisdictions at the scene to handle the large number of people there.

● Despite the large number of people there, few answers: Both Ruszkowski and Mueller asked for people who know something about the shooting to step forward.

"When incidents like this start developing, these just don't happen at the snap of a finger," Mueller said. "There are situations that can escalate so, when you know first and foremost, make sure you report these types of incidents when they start to occur in your neighborhood."

South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski discusses a body camera image of partygoers at an early morning shooting scene on West Washington Street Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Too many cars to park

A neighbor near Wednesday morning's shooting, Joe McLeod, said he has seen recent upticks in the parties across West Washington Street. He said he got home and could not park in front of his home because of all the cars there so he parked in back.

When a spot opened up early Wednesday morning, he said he went outside to pull his car around but saw someone else had taken the spot.

"When I walked to the back, I began to hear the shots," he said. "We just got out of the way and prayed," McLeod said.

He estimated that 300 to 400 people could have been at the party. He said they saw people running, driving off and crying after the shooting.

"I don't want to see anybody else get hurt," he said.

Progress, despite recent shooting

Wednesday morning's shooting comes at a time when the city is seeing some improvement in its total shooting victims. Last year, there were 57 total shooting victims from Jan. 1 to June 30. This year, there are 33 total shooting victims.

Ruszkowski said the community, officers and detectives have stepped up to try to cut down on the gun violence.

"Notably, we went 24 days without a shooting, and I believe our last shooting was June 11," Ruszkowski said. "We were hoping that that trend would continue forever."

Although the city often uses the motto, 'See something, say something,' Ruszkowski offered a new saying to try to get people to offer the information about who was involved in Wednesday's shooting.

"I think this is the appropriate acronym right now. GUTS," Ruszkowski said. "Give Up The Shooters. That's what people need to have. Have the guts to give up the shooters in this case, in any case."

