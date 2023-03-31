Police chief: Springfield Township police officer died in NCH double-fatality crash

A Springfield Township police officer and a civilian were killed in an early morning crash in North College Hill. The officer was identified as Tim Unwin.

Springfield Township Police Chief Rick Bley said the collision occurred as multiple police jurisdictions responded to an "officer needs assistance call." Unwin was part of that response.

Unwin is a four-year police veteran, having worked two years in the city of Hamilton and two years with Springfield Township.

Officer Tim Unwin

Authorities have yet to identify the other man killed in the crash.

"This is an extremely emotional and sad day for the family and friends of the two men who died, as well as for the entire Springfield Township Police Department and for our community as a whole," Bley said.

Since the crash involved a Springfield Township officer, the department has turned the investigation over to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Bley said.

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Kyla Woods, confirmed the sheriff’s office is handling the crash investigation.

“We don’t anticipate having that wrapped up until late next week at the earliest. All additional media updates will come from Springfield Township Police Department. We appreciate any patience you can allow them as they move forward with public information,” Woods said.

A Colerain Township police cruiser responding to the crash was involved in a collision with another vehicle on its way to the incident. That crash occurred at Springdale and Pippin roads.

A Colerain Township police officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is OK, according to James Love, a Colerain Township police spokesman.

