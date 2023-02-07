Police: Chief of staff for Lawrence mayor facing child pornography charges

The chief of staff for the mayor of Lawrence was arrested Monday night on child pornography charges, law enforcement officials said.

Jhovanny Martes-Rosario, 48, of Lawrence, is facing charges including two counts of possession of child pornography, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers executing a court-authorized search warrant on electronic devices in Martes-Rosario’s home found dozens of images of child pornography on his iPad around 6:30 p.m., state police said.

The search warrant was obtained after the State Police Cyber Crime Unit received information in December from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images of child pornography uploaded from an IP address associated with Martes-Rosario.

Martes-Rosario was booked into the state police Andover barracks following his arrest.

A clerk set Martes-Rosario’s bail at $1,050, which he has since posted.

It’s not clear when he’ll he called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

