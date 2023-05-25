Police chief: Suspect in incident at Brighton Meijer was not involved in sex trafficking

BRIGHTON — After a suspect died in the Meijer parking lot during a police standoff on Sunday, Brighton Police Chief Brent Pirochta stopped by the Brighton Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday to dispel rumors that the suspect had been involved in a child sex trafficking ring.

In a video posted to Facebook by George J. Moses, Pirochta went through the incident as it happened, explaining that the police used a camera to see inside the travel trailer where they saw the suspect lying on his back. They later discovered he was dead.

An emblem is displayed on the outside of the Brighton City Police station.

Pirochta confirmed that the suspect did not have a weapon. While police believe the cause of death may have been an overdose, they cannot confirm it until the autopsy has been completed.

An unusual part of this case that Pirochta said he hasn’t experienced in his career before was that 30 to 50 people showed up, some with children, to watch the incident go down. Because of the crowd of people, police were unable to use gas to stimulate movement from the suspect and instead had to risk going inside in order to avoid causing harm to the spectators.

“I never in my 20-year career, ever would have thought that people would bring their small children and their families to put out lawn chairs and sit on the roofs of their cars to watch an active police (stand-off),” Pirochta said in the video.

Pirochta said he would discourage people from doing that in the future as it puts the crowd at risk if there are shots fired and puts officers at risk by dividing their attention.

According to the chief, people are often curious about what police do, but this was the first time he had seen a large crowd of people come out to witness an incident.

While speaking with the rotary club, Pirochta made clear that no shots were fired and no minors were involved after rumors spread over social media that police had shot and killed a man holding a 14-year-old.

The incident occurred Sunday, May 21. Brighton police were investigating a U-Haul truck and travel trailer parked in the Meijer parking lot when they discovered the registered owner of the trailer, an adult male, had several warrants out for his arrest. Officers also discovered the U-Haul was reported stolen from another jurisdiction, with the adult male as the suspect.

After attempts to contact occupants of the travel trailer, an adult female eventually came to the door, saying the suspect left hours ago with the U-Haul, despite it being parked next to the trailer.

The female exited the travel trailer and communications were established with the male suspect, but the phone disconnected after about half an hour. Livingston Regional SWAT and Negotiator teams were then called to the scene.

At around 7:20 p.m., a small SWAT team deployed a Noise, Flash, Distraction Device, broke out a window, and used a pole to put a camera inside to find the suspect unresponsive on a bed.

Police will continue to provide updates once the autopsy has been completed.

