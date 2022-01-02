New police chief vows to close the case on Long Island’s unsolved Gilgo Beach murders

A new Long Island police chief has vowed to finally close the case on the infamous Gilgo Beach murders that have gone unsolved for more than a decade.

Newly-appointed Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told reporters on Friday that he “will not rest” until the killer or killers responsible for the murders of at least 10 people are brought to justice.

“I want to make a commitment to the residents of Suffolk County as well as the family members,” Mr Harrison, a former NYPD chief said in his first press briefing in his new role at the Long Island beach at the center of the murders.

“We will not rest until we bring those accountable to justice.”

He added: “There’s a commitment, a relentless pursuit to identify the individuals and bring them to justice.

“That’s for the family members to hear, to let them know that we will not rest, and we will make sure we do everything we have to do to hold them accountable.”

The Gilgo Beach murders have long stumped law enforcement officials in Suffolk County who believe it could be the work of one or more serial killers who targeted sex workers and dumped their bodies along the remote beaches on Ocean Parkway.

The case began in May 2010 when Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old sex worker, vanished after leaving a client’s house on foot near Gilgo Beach.

She called 911 for help saying she feared for her life and was never seen alive again.

During a search for Ms Gilbert in dense thicket close to the beach, police discovered the remains of another woman.

Within a matter of days, the remains of three more victims were found close by.

By spring 2011, the remains of a total of 10 victims had been found including eight women, a man, and a toddler.

Ms Gilbert’s body was found in December 2011. Her cause of death is widely contested with authorities saying it is not connected to the serial killer or killers but that she died from accidental drowning as she fled from the client’s home.

However, an independent autopsy commissioned by her family ruled that she died by strangulation and her mother believes she was murdered.

Like Ms Gilbert, most of the victims targeted were sex workers.

Four victims are still yet to be identified more than 10 years on from the discovery of their bodies.

A map shows the location of 10 victims’ remains found along Gilgo Beach since 2010 (Reuters)

Several theories have been mulled over the years but no one has ever been charged with the killings.

Authorities have previously said they believe three separate serial killers could be responsible for the slayings over a period of around 20 years.

Mr Harrison said he has met with key officials involved in the investigation and visited the site where the remains were found.

The newly-appointed commissioner said that, with “a set of fresh eyes”, he has faith that he can get the cold case “across the finish line”.

“Just from what I’ve seen so far, there’s some great leads that are putting us in a great place to solve this case,” he said.

“We’re getting there, but still some work needs to be done to get across the finish line.”

The new commissioner said he is open to releasing the 911 calls connected to the case as long as it doesn’t hinder the investigation – something that Ms Gilbert’s family has been calling for for years.

The Gilbert’s attorney John Ray told CBS2 that the family wants the 911 call released to the public.

“They are a key to the further investigation. I think the public will also be a little outraged and shocked about what they hear,” he said.