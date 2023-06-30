Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert warned people against celebratory gunfire and shooting off fireworks within the city on the Fourth of July.

“Fallen bullets can kill. They can injure, and they can leave behind destruction to property. We want everyone to remain safe," Albert said.

He said officers will utilize every tool available to them to make arrests for such behavior, including collecting pellets, using camera footage and interviewing witnesses.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert reminds citizens that celebratory gunfire and the use of personal fireworks are illegal in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday June 29, 2023, as the Independence Day holiday approaches.

People arrested for celebratory gunfire face fines up to $500 and one week to six months in jail. Using fireworks within city limits can also lead to a $500 fine.

"The message here is really simple: Celebratory gunfire and fireworks in our city is illegal. Just don't do them," Albert said.

For the second year, Albert instructed people who see or hear celebratory gunfire or fireworks to call 911 and report the issue. He also warned people against confronting anyone firing weapons indiscriminately.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police chief warns against celebratory gunfire, fireworks