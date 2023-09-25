Police chiefs fear mass firearms walkout without greater legal cover

'Every armed officer will be considering their future': There is concern a mass resignation could follow the case of NX121 - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

The walkout by Metropolitan Police firearms officers could spread to other forces unless they are offered greater legal protections, it has been claimed.

Armed officers across the country are said to be “reflecting on their positions” following the announcement that one of their peers is to go on trial for murder.

A number have already refused to fill in for their Met colleagues as part of mutual aid arrangements.

Others are considering following suit by handing in their firearm authorisations, sources have told The Telegraph.

Officers asking: ‘Is it worth it?’

Last week a Met officer, identified only as NX121, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with murdering Chris Kaba, a 24-year-old black man who was shot dead in south London in September 2022 during a police operation.

On Friday, a judge will decide whether an anonymity order that was put in place last week can be lifted to allow the officer to be publicly named.

Sources have told The Telegraph that the outcome of that hearing will make many officers’ minds up as to what to do next.

The source said: “Armed officers across the country are looking at this case and are asking themselves whether they want to continue in the role.

“It is not just in London, but everywhere. Nobody is suggesting that the police should be above the law.

“But officers are going out everyday and facing armed and dangerous criminals. They are asked to make split second, life and death decisions, and yet in doing so they could face the prospect of being jailed for life for murder.

“They accept the risks that go with the job, such as facing down armed criminals and terrorists, but they are not willing to face the risk of going to jail for murder for doing their job.

“Every armed officer will be considering their future tonight. The truth is, if the courts decide to put NX121 and family at risk by naming him, then that will be it for many of them. They will say ‘it’s just not worth it’ and we will have a major crisis on our hands.”

Up to 300 authorised firearms officers in the Met have stepped back from armed duties following the decision to charge NX121 with Mr Kaba’s murder.

The situation became so acute over the weekend that the Met asked the Ministry of Defence to provide cover for counter-terrorism officers should it be needed.

On Monday, the Met said some firearms officers had returned to work and they no longer required military assistance.

But the crisis has brought into sharp focus the concern that firearms officers have over their protection under the law.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has ordered a review of armed policing and Sir Mark Rowley has also called for an overhaul of the way officers are treated within the justice system.

Sir Mark said many armed officers were more worried about facing protracted legal proceedings than dealing with dangerous criminals.

The Prime Minister has praised armed police for their role they do and has said they need clarity about the legal powers they have.

Rishi Sunak said: “Our firearms officers do an incredibly difficult job. They are making life or death decisions in a split second to keep us safe and they deserve our gratitude for their bravery.

“Now it is important when they are using these legal powers that they do so with clarity and they have certainty about what they are doing, especially given the lethality they are using.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.