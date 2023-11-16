Police chiefs may have to force officers to carry guns in future, chief constable warns

Chris Kaba was shot dead during an armed policing operation in south London in September last year - Central News

Britain could be “sleepwalking” into ordering police officers to carry guns, one of the country’s most senior officers has warned.

Chief Constable Simon Chesterman said armed policing was in the most “precarious and difficult” position for years, with firearms officers increasingly questioning whether they wanted to continue volunteering for the role.

He said if enough officers did not step forward in the numbers required, hundreds of years of policing tradition would be lost and officers would, for the first time, have to be mandated to carry guns.

Mr Chesterman, who is the National Police Chiefs Council lead expert on armed policing, said during the 16 years he had been in the post, he had never known a more challenging time.

His comments come after hundreds of Metropolitan Police firearms officers handed in their weapons following the decision to charge one of their colleagues with murder.

The officer, identified only as NX121 at this stage, is set to go on trial next year.

He is charged with murdering Chris Kaba, a 24-year-old black man who was shot dead during an armed policing operation in south London in September last year.

In the wake of the mass revolt, Scotland Yard was forced to put the Army on standby amid concern that there would not be enough armed officers to keep the public safe.

Most returned to their roles, but there has been further disquiet over a court ruling that stated that NX121 should be named publicly ahead of the trial.

‘Sleepwalking into having to mandate officers to carry firearms’

Mr Chesterman said while armed officers knew they were legally accountable for their actions, many of those who volunteered to carry guns were questioning whether it was worth the risk.

“In my 16 years as the lead I have never known anything like the situation like we find ourselves in at the moment. I think we are in a precarious and difficult position for the police service and the public,” he said.

“My greatest concern is that unless we can redress the balance slightly, we will struggle to retain the armed officers we’ve got and we will certainly struggle to attract people to the role.”

He added: “My worry is that after hundreds of years of tradition in this country of having an unarmed police service, we could be sleepwalking into having to mandate officers to carry firearms. So I think it is a serious situation.”

Mr Chesterman, who is chief constable of the fully armed Civil Nuclear Constabulary, said in making split second decisions armed officers risked losing their jobs and could even go to prison.

He said it was therefore understandable that many were coming under pressure from their families to step back from armed duties.

Following the controversy over the charging of NX121, the Government announced a review around the use of force by police officers.

Mr Chesterman said if the review did not deliver the assurances armed police officers were seeking, a significant number could hand in their firearms resulting in a “significant risk to the public”.

The officer known as NX121 is set to enter a plea to the charge of murder on Dec 1 at the Old Bailey.

