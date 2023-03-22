Police say child critical, but stable, after being pinned under minivan in Ramapo

RAMAPO - Police say a 9-year-old boy is in critical, but stable, condition after he was pinned under a minivan Tuesday evening.

According to town of Ramapo police, the boy, a town resident and a student at Cherry Lane Elementary School, had just exited a school bus at the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and North Airmont Road when he was hit by a westbound F550 pickup truck.

The collision happened at about 5:10 p.m.

The impact threw the boy, who came to rest under a 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan which had been stopped in traffic.

A Ramapo police officer on patrol who arrived at the scene and several bystanders were able to lift the front end of the minivan and free the boy.

The child was taken by WP Faist Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he is currently listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck, a 43-year-old Spring Valley resident, remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

