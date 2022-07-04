Police say a child died in a 'fireworks incident' in Mount Vernon, Indiana

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. – A child died Sunday night in what police are describing as a "fireworks incident" in Mount Vernon, Indiana.

The Mount Vernon Police Department disclosed the death early Monday morning via news release, but provided few details. The incident reportedly happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday and "within the city limits of Mount Vernon."

The child's age and name, and specifics about the incident were not disclosed in the initial news release.

The investigation also includes the Indiana State Police and Posey County Coroner's Office.

This story will be updated.

