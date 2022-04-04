Police: Child killed in Baxter Springs shootout was shot by Joplin officer

Apr. 4—Joplin police say a 2-year-old girl who was killed alongside her parents during a shootout in Baxter Springs in March, to which the Joplin Police Department SWAT team had responded, died "by the round fired by the Joplin officer."

The SWAT team was dispatched on March 26 to a residence in Baxter Springs, Kansas, in response to request for help with a hostage situation.

The suspect, Eli Crawford, had barricaded himself inside the residence with his 2-year-old daughter, Clesslynn Crawford, after shooting and killing Taylor Shutte, 27, the girl's mother, police said.

Police said the suspect began shooting at law enforcement, who returned fire. When officers entered the residence hours later, they found both Crawford and the girl dead, they previously said.

Joplin police said Monday that "preliminary information has been found to show that Clesslynn Crawford was struck and killed by the round fired by the Joplin officer." That officer has not been identified by the Joplin Police Department but has been placed on routine administrative leave, per department policy.

"This is a horrific outcome to what had already started as a very tragic incident," police Chief Sloan Rowland said in a statement. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families involved and the surrounding community. We ask that you pray for the victims and everyone involved."

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Monday that Eli Crawford, 37, appears to have died of a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

"We ask the public for patience as KBI agents finish their work," KBI said in a news release. "The incident is being thoroughly and independently investigated. Once it concludes, the findings will be presented to the Cherokee County attorney to determine if criminal charges will be filed."