Police say child killed in 'dispute among families'

Feb. 6—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said Monday that a 10-year-old boy was killed on Sunday night in Olivehurst in what officials said was a "dispute among families."

At about 7:40 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst. Officials said when those deputies arrived, they located a child, 10, inside the home who had a "single gunshot wound."

The child was taken to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff's department said. Because of the age of the boy, no other identifying information is being released at this time by officials.

After the incident, sheriff's department investigators arrested a suspect in the alleged shooting, 31-year-old Juan Ortiz of Olivehurst. He was arrested on charges that include homicide, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition, officials said.

As of Monday morning, Ortiz was listed as being held at Yuba County Jail with bail set at $1,000,000.

Late Monday, officials with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said that "one or more shots" also were allegedly fired at Ortiz during the incident.

"Ortiz was still able to drive away from the scene as his injuries were non-life threatening," officials said. "The YCSO can confirm numerous calls for service at the address on Alicia Avenue, and can also confirm that Ortiz is a known gang member, with an extensive history with law enforcement, which include violent felonies."

An investigation into the shooting remains open and any witness or person with information related to the incident is urged to call 530-749- 7777. All callers can remain anonymous, officials said.