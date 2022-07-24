Police: Child pornography found at Eau Claire business

Jul. 23—EAU CLAIRE — A man faces nine criminal charges after images of child pornography were found on a computer at his Eau Claire business, authorities say.

German L. Martinez, 44, 3333 London Road, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child, five felony counts of possession of child pornography, and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

A $250,000 signature bond was set for Martinez, which prohibits him from having contact with children and using the internet except for contacting his defense counsel.

Martinez returns to court Aug. 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

Agents with the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation were conducting an investigation on a specific peer-to-peer network for people sharing child pornography.

On May 1, a direct connection of at least three images of child pornography were made to a Charter Communications subscription linked to G & R Auto Service on London Road.

The images were of young females and males engaged in sexual activity.

Agents determined that the owner of the business is Martinez.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the business on June 20. Martinez was working in the garage area near the back of the building.

Several items of digital storage found at the business were examined and evidence of child sexual abuse material was located. The child pornography was found on Martinez's laptop computer. A flash drive contained the suspect files.

The videos depicted young females engaged in sexual conduct with adults and other children. The children were also nude.

If convicted of the felony charges, Martinez could be sentenced to up to 150 years in prison.