Police: Child sexually abused for years; woman charged after failing to report crime

A man accused of sexually abusing a child for years and a woman who allegedly failed to report it have both been arrested and charged, Statesville police announced.

Police said they were first told about the case on Nov. 17. According to investigators, Charlie Weaver, 32, was reported to have been sexually abusing a child for two years.

Investigators discovered that the child told Kayla Hall, 29, about the first incident after it happened. They said Hall failed to report the abuse, which allowed it to continue for two years.

Police said they interviewed the child at the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center in Statesville, where they told police about the seven incidents of abuse.

Warrants were taken out on Nov. 23 for Weaver and Hall, police said. Weaver was arrested that day and charged with seven counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $500,000 bond.

Hall was arrested six days later and charged with seven counts of felony child abuse. Her bond was set at $200,000.

