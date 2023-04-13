Police: Child shot in Middletown park after picking up unsecured weapon

Apr. 13—Middletown police are investigating the accidental shooting of a 4-year-old who discharged an unsecured gun Wednesday night at Jacot Park, according to Police Chief David Birk.

The incident happened about 5:40 p.m. at the park located in the 4000 block of Grand Avenue.

Birk said the boy was apparently walking with a person believed to be his brother when he went back to the car for a drink of water, picked up the gun and fired.

"He goes to the car. The weapon is unsecured and he ended up discharging the weapon on himself," Birk said.

The child was hit in the abdomen, but the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives.

It is the second time in less than a month a Butler County child has been hit by gunfire after apparently picking up an unsecured gun. On March 30, a 3-year-old picked up a weapon in his Hamilton home and discharged it. The child was hit in the head and died.

That incident remains under investigation, but Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser told the Journal-News that case will be reviewed by a grand jury.