Police: Child told to ‘come here’ by suspicious man in car

Police are investigating after a man allegedly tried to coax a child into his car Monday morning.

Pembroke Police say the suspicious encounter happened on Phillips Road just before 10:00 a.m. The juvenile was walking his dog when a man in a small, white, four-door sedan drove slowly up to the child and asked him to “come here,” according to authorities. The boy ran away and the car left the area.

The man is described as a short, white man between the ages of 50 and 60 years old with a bald head (or very short hair) and a short, light colored beard, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Pembroke Police.

