Police: Children found near drugs, needles in Hempfield home

Apr. 28—Four people are charged after state police said they were in a Hempfield home where drugs and needles were found to be in the same living space as two children, ages 6 and 2.

The suspects are charged with possession with intent to deliver, child endangerment and related offenses. Donald L. Ness, 39, and Frank A. Ness, 34, are free on $50,000 unsecured bail. Kimberly M. Ness, 33, is free on $10,000 unsecured bail. David L. Ness Jr., 46, had not been arrested. The relationship between the suspects was unclear from court papers.

Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies called troopers for help Jan. 18 after finding drug paraphernalia while serving an arrest warrant on David Ness, according to court papers.

State police said they found an uncapped hypodermic needle on the floor near children's' toys. They seized from the home 365 empty and full stamp bags containing drugs, 6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, scales and other items.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for May 9.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .