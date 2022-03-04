Police: Children playing in car when 5-year-old boy hit in Dayton

Mar. 3—A 5-year-old boy struck by a vehicle Wednesday after children were playing inside a car Dayton.

Witnesses told police that the boy hit was one of three children playing inside the vehicle when the gear apparently shifted and started to roll, Dayton police Sgt. Creigee Coleman said. The 5-year-old then jumped out of the car and was struck around 4:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Revels Avenue.

The 911 caller described injuries to the boy's head and leg, and said that he was starting to lose consciousness but was still looking around and speaking.

Coleman called the actions of two people who tried to stop the car "heroic" and said without them the child's injuries could have been "catastrophic."

Medics took the young boy to Dayton Children's Hospital, where the sergeant said he was listed in critical condition. However, police on Thursday said the child's injuries appear not to be life-threatening.

The vehicle involved was towed, and detectives were called. The incident remains under investigation, police said.