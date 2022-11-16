Police say children ran naked in street after father overdosed

Nov. 16—HANOVER TWP. — Child endangerment charges were filed against Adam Gaydos who police said was unresponsive inside his apartment last month from a heroin overdose while his two small children ran around naked outside.

The children, ages 2 and 4, were first taken to a neighbor's house and later released to the custody of their mother who arrived home from work after paramedics awakened Gaydos, police said.

Gaydos, 37, of Wyoming Street was released on $25,000 unsecured bail Tuesday following his arraignment on two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.

In the criminal complaint filed against Gaydos, police said: Luzerne County 911 dispatched police to a Wyoming Street apartment shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 for a report of an unresponsive man who was breathing with a hypodermic needle behind one of his ears.

Paramedics arrived and found neighbors outside the house with the front door open. The neighbors found the two children who lived in the apartment, naked and running in the street. One of the neighbors had gone inside and found Gaydos unresponsive. Paramedics found Gaydos on stairs leading to the second floor. He had a hypodermic needle behind his right ear and a fresh puncture mark that was bleeding on one of his hands. Gaydos became combative when awakened with painful stimuli, but calmed down to speak with paramedics, who removed the needle from behind his ear and turned it over to police. Gaydos told them he used heroin because he did not get his methadone. When asked about his children outside in the street, he said, "The neighbors always watch them."

A neighbor interviewed by police said she saw the children unattended outside the house, gathered them up and asked about their father. One of the children said his father was "sleeping." The neighbor asked the child to go inside and wake up his father. The child returned and said he was unable to. The neighbor went inside and found Gaydos on the stairs as paramedics arrived.

While speaking with police on the scene Gaydos said he was responsible for the children at the time. He refused medical treatment and was released. Gaydos met with police on Oct. 28 and waived his Miranda rights, agreeing to speak with an officer. Gaydos said he bought five bags of heroin prior to his overdose. He said he just started using heroin again and believed there was fentanyl in the bags, causing him to overdose. He also said he put the needle behind his ear after injecting the drugs into a vein in his hand.

