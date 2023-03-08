Police: Chippewa Falls High School threat not credible

Mar. 7—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A threat targeted toward the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Tuesday afternoon has been deemed not credible by police.

According to a news release sent by Chippewa Falls Police Department, the Chippewa County Dispatch Center received a number of 911 calls throughout the day Tuesday from what sounded like a young juvenile. A total of six calls were received.

The majority of the calls were what sounded like children laughing or speaking profanity to the dispatcher and hanging up. At approximately 2:41 p.m., another call came in from what sounded like the same individual. This time, the juvenile reported an intruder at the high school who was shooting in the lunchroom, according to the news release.

School Resource Officer Flug was at the high school and immediately confirmed there was no intruder and that the school was almost completely empty of students.

"From a law enforcement perspective, threats in school settings are taken very seriously. Any report of an active shooter or other serious incident in a school setting must be responded to with the utmost urgency and caution. Any threat of this nature will be rigorously investigated with no stone left unturned," the release stated.

Multiple officers worked a large number of tips and were able to identify the child who made the calls as a young Chippewa Falls elementary school student, and the phone he called from. His parents were contacted and advised of the incident.

According to the release, his parents and the school district are taking care of the situation. The juvenile is too young for any charges to be referred.