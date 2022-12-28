Police: Christmas Day robbery suspect runs, slips on ice

Dec. 28—A Gainesville man accused of trying to rob someone on Christmas Day slipped on the ice and hit the ground, allowing witnesses to get the gun away from him, police said.

Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault, according to the Hall County Jail database. He remained in the jail Wednesday, Dec. 28, with no bond.

Gainesville Police were called to investigate an armed robbery around 1 a.m. Dec. 25 on Atlanta Highway.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook said Sajbocho-Ordonez tried to rob a person leaving a business on Atlanta Highway.

Sajbocho-Ordonez pulled a gun and demanded money, Holbrook said. At that point, another person came outside to see what was happening.

Apparently spooked, Sajbocho-Ordonez fired one round that didn't hit anyone and tried to run away from the business, Holbrook said.

Holbrook said the suspect "slipped on ice and hit the ground," allowing witnesses to get the gun away from him.

Holbrook did not have specifics on the business, and The Times has requested the incident reports.

Sajbocho-Ordonez's mugshot shows serious injuries to the right side of his face.

Holbrook said it is unclear if the injuries happened from the fall on the ice or an altercation at the scene.

"We know that is how officers found him when they arrived," Holbrook said.

Sajbocho-Ordonez was treated by EMS on the scene and then transported to the jail.