Police: Cigar shop in Quaker Hill robbed at gunpoint Friday night

Oct. 8—WATERFORD — Police say a cigar shop in Quaker Hill was robbed at gun point Friday night.

A little after 8 p.m. police were dispatched to Price Cutter, a vape and smoke shop, at 26 Norwich Road for a robbery.

Lieutenant Timothy Silva said an unidentified male got away with an undetermined amount of cash. He said there were no injuries and the weapon was not fired.

Silva said there have been multiple robberies in the area but police are unsure if they are connected at this point.