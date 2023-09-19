Police cite 5 during tobacco operation in McFarland

Sep. 18—A three-hour operation in McFarland on Friday to keep tobacco out of the hands of those under age 21 resulted in five citations for contributing to the delinquency of minors, police reported Monday.

McFarland Police Department officers and staff worked with the Arvin Police Department during "Keeping McFarland Kids Tobacco Free."

Undercover officers and police employees under the age of 21 were used. Suspects bought several tobacco products for underage people, police reported in a news release. One arrest resulted in the seizure of about 69.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine.