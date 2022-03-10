Police: City homicide suspect is in custody

Mar. 10—A fourth suspect accused by Meadville Police Department in a July 2021 robbery and homicide at a city apartment is now in jail on those charges.

Timothy T. Bolden, 25, of 9629 Franklin Pike, Meadville, was arraigned around 3 p.m. Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino in connection with the shooting death of Nathaniel E. Harris, 19. Harris was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment at 376 1/2 Walnut St. during the early-morning hours of July 3.

The Meadville Tribune was the only media outlet to attend Bolden's arraignment.

Bolden was arraigned on single felony charges of criminal homicide, robbery, criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit burglary plus two felony counts of burglary. He also was arraigned on single misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, conspiracy to commit simple assault, and conspiracy to commit theft.

Bolden, dress in dark clothing and leg shackles, gave only short, soft answers of "Yeah" when questioned by Pendolino if he understood the various charges against him during the 15-minute arraignment.

Bolden is being held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegergtown without bond as homicide is a non-bondable offense in Pennsylvania. A preliminary hearing in the case currently is scheduled March 23 before Pendolino.

Bolden was arrested in Edinboro earlier in the day, both Meadville Police Chief Michael Tautin and Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo confirmed to the Tribune.

However, both said they didn't know the circumstances that led to his capture.

The U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force had been assisting in the search for Bolden.

"I want to commend law enforcement for their diligent efforts in apprehending Mr. Bolden," DiGiacomo said.

Bolden is one of five people charged by city police with homicide in connection with Harris' death. One of the other four suspects in the case remains at large.

The other four are Meadville teens — Kavan M. Boitnott, 17; Qwamae D. Sherene, 18; Jayden I. Speed, 18; and Martavious K. Stout, 17.

Stout, who was 16 at the time of the alleged incident, has been charged with a total of four counts and remains at large.

Boitnott, Sherene and Speed are being held in the county jail without bond.

Boitnott, who was 16 at the time of the alleged shooting, was taken into custody Oct. 22. He was ordered held for trial on the charges filed against him following a preliminary hearing Nov. 19. He is scheduled to go on trial in Crawford County Court in May.

Speed was taken into custody and charged by police on Oct. 1. He was ordered to stand trial on the seven charges filed against him following a preliminary hearing Nov. 19. He is scheduled to go on trial in May.

Sherene, who was 17 at the time of the alleged incident, was taken into custody July 7. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the seven charges filed against him in August. He was scheduled to go to trial this month, but the case has been continued until May.

