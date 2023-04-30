Police city's highest-paid workers; ATV operator sentenced: Top stories

As we prepare to kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

More of our All-Scholastic picks. This week we celebrated local athletes in the following sports: boys ice hockey, girls baketball, and boys basketball.

A look at some delicious events coming soon to Somerset. There's the Somerset Sizzle, and the accompanying Somerset BBQFest, coming to Slades Ferry Park this May. Get the tasty details, right here.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

Fall River police are the city's highest-paid workers, with one earning $370K

The highest-paid public servant in Fall River for the last full fiscal year was a police sergeant who took home nearly $370,000 — nearly $150,000 more than anyone else on the city or school payrolls.

According to a public records request for salary records from the fiscal year from July 2021 to June 2022, Sgt. James Machado was paid almost $66,000 in his base salary, minus holidays and vacation; but he received almost $304,000 in extra payments.

Fall River police cruisers.

An extensive analysis of every municipal and school employee in Fall River during that period shows that members of the police department make up the bulk of the city’s highest-paid workers. More than half of the 100 highest-paid employees are in the police department; of the 25 highest-paid, 22 are police.

A Fall River man hit and dragged a police officer with an ATV. Now he's headed to prison.

A man who hit and dragged a police officer on an ATV while attempting to flee a traffic stop last year has been convicted of multiple charges, including assault and battery.

Jeremias Cabral of Fall River was sentenced to two years in the House of Correction after an incident in which he struck and dragged a Fall River police officer with an ATV while trying to flee a traffic stop.

Jeremias Cabral, 22, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on April 21 to two years in the Bristol County House of Correction, with 14 months to serve.

Story continues

Travel to the beach, and the past, in The Herald News Archives

With the weather warming up, lots of folks are looking forward to the beach.

In the latest From the Archives, we're taking a look back at the beach.

Gooseberry beach undated

We've got some rare black and white photos from Westport and Newport beaches.

SouthCoast Wind lays out plan for Brayton Point substation

SouthCoast Wind, formerly known as Mayflower Wind, recently held an informational public meeting to discuss their wind turbine project and the substation planned for Brayton Point.

Somerset and Swansea residents filled a room at Fairfield Inn & Suites in Somerset for a meeting about a planned wind energy substation at Brayton Point.

Construction is slated to begin in two years, and the wind project will be split into two parts.

The project, a joint venture of Shell Energy and Ocean Wind, will include a wind turbine farm about 30 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard, and is set to produce enough energy to power one million homes.

Mother's Day cake decorating, Cinco de Mayo events, wine club: Fall River Eats

Every week, Fall River Eats rounds up the latest meals, deals and special events from restaurants around the Greater Fall River area.

This week, we take a look at some upcoming events for Cinco de Mayo and Mother's Day, as well as a few other special offerings.

Visit HeraldNews.com every Thursday for the latest edition of Fall River Eats.

Taunton Daily Gazette/Herald News copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com.

