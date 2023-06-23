Police clarify circumstances inside Boston apartment where children were found with body

Boston Police have provided new details Thursday about the suspicious death at the Mary Ellen McCormack Complex in South Boston over the weekend, where four children were found at the scene.

According to Police, officers responded to a call about an unconscious person at around 11:11 a.m., who was later pronounced dead by Boston EMS.

Four children found at the scene each had a parent present in the apartment, according to officials.

“The parents and the officers who responded felt it was best for the children to stay in another room with one of the parents and took steps to avoid having the children see the deceased,” according to police.

Officers did file a report with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and the agency told Boston 25 News that they did take custody of the children after the incident.

The update also states that drugs and other concerning materials were not seen in the home, despite some unconfirmed reports.

City councilor Erin Murphy demanding answers on Wednesday about the “disturbing” scene, but Boston Police’s recent update contradicts her description of a “house of horrors”.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW