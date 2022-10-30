Police: Clayton County man with mental illness reported missing
Clayton County police are searching for a man with mental illness who was last seen Friday afternoon.
Police say 25-year-old Darkhai Gilbert was dropped off at Anchor Hospital for treatment of multiple mental illnesses.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Gilbert left the location, attempting to walk to his aunt’s house on Wiley Court, Riverdale, according to police.
Gilbert was last seen by a family friend walking on Friday, at 3 p.m. near Old Roundtree Road in Riverdale. Gilbert does not have his cellphone on him, according to police.
Gilbert is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘We really have lost everything:’ Canton family loses baby, home weeks apart
Officers shoot man ‘actively shooting’ at someone near Atlanta Chick-fil-A
DeKalb County to open trauma center to help violent crime survivors and witnesses
Gilbert was last seen wearing gray pants and a gray Puma hoodie.
Anyone who has contact with Gilbert is asked to contact Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: