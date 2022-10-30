Police: Clayton County man with mental illness reported missing

Clayton County police are searching for a man with mental illness who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Police say 25-year-old Darkhai Gilbert was dropped off at Anchor Hospital for treatment of multiple mental illnesses.

Gilbert left the location, attempting to walk to his aunt’s house on Wiley Court, Riverdale, according to police.

Gilbert was last seen by a family friend walking on Friday, at 3 p.m. near Old Roundtree Road in Riverdale. Gilbert does not have his cellphone on him, according to police.

Gilbert is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Gilbert was last seen wearing gray pants and a gray Puma hoodie.

Anyone who has contact with Gilbert is asked to contact Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

