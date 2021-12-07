Police give all clear after 911 call reports shooting at Walled Lake Central High School

The front of Walled Lake Central High School in Commerce Township Michigan on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

The Oakland County Sheriff's office received a shots-fired call at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Walled Lake Central High School, sending it into lockdown. A preliminary search, officials said, found no injuries or evidence of gunfire.

The Sheriff's Office said there were no shots and no injuries.

Deputies, however, are now investigating the source of the original 911 call.

In October, an arrest was made at Walled Lake Central for posting a threat on social media at the school. That threat indicated there would be a shooting because a student had been bullied.

Schools throughout Michigan were closed Tuesday, some as a response to ongoing and new threats, a week after the deadly shooting rampage by a teen at Oxford High, and others because of bad weather.

More than 30 northern Michigan schools and school districts announced closures Tuesday as a result of weather, WWTV/WWUP-TV reported. Winter storm warnings had been in affect up north, with more than 10 inches falling in some places.

In metro Detroit, temperatures dropped overnight into the teens, with only slight snow accumulations expected — tenths of an inch — overnight Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

But in metro Detroit it was more threats that continued to close schools.

The Melvindale-Northern Allen Park School District announced it was closing on Tuesday "out of an abundance of care, for the safety of our students, staff and community."

That included extra-curricular and after school activities.

Other school closings and delays included Fitzgerald Public Schools, Lincoln High-Ypsilanti, Oak Park High, Riverview School District, St. Joan of Arc Catholic, and Westwood Community Schools, according to WDIV-TV.

Western Michigan schools also were delayed and closed.

They included Allegan Public Schools, Fennville Public Schools, Big Rapids Public Schools, Chippeaa Hills School District, St. Peter Lutheran School in Big Rapids, Freemont Public Schools, Grant Public Schools, Newago Public Schools and White Cloud Public Schools, according to WOOD-TV.

At many schools, students are just scared.

In Monroe County, the sheriff's office arrested a 15-year-old student who is accused of making a threat Monday against both Monroe High School and Orchard High School. The teen, officials said, is at the Monroe County Youth Center.

The threat said that there would be a school shooting on Tuesday. The threat, the sheriff's office said, first appeared on Snapchat and was later shared on other social media platforms.

Zeina Jebril, the principal of Dearborn High, sent a letter Tuesday noting that social media comments urged students to "not go to school today." There was no mention, however, of "violence, shooting or any other type of threatening behavior."

A police presence has been heightened at the school.

Moreover, Jebril said, dozens of school districts have had to close due to "false and misleading statements being posted on social media by students looking to take advantage of a horrific tragedy."

