Police give all-clear to German town halls after bomb threats

BERLIN (Reuters) - Police and sniffer dogs who searched town halls in Germany which received bomb threats overnight found nothing suspicious on Tuesday.

The six town halls, which had been evacuated, reopened during the day.

"Investigations by Saarland police after a bomb threat in Neunkirchen is over. The town hall was searched by sniffer dogs with no results," police in the western state said on Twitter.

Police in eastern Chemnitz, southern Augsburg, western Kaiserslautern, central Goettingen and northern Rendsburg also said their investigations had uncovered nothing that posed a danger.

In January, courts in three German cities received bomb threats but no explosions occurred.

